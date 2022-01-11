Red Diesel: HMRC will address concerns during webinar for farmers and contractors

The Ulster Farmers’ Union will host the meeting next Tuesday (18 January), beginning at 1pm.

Many sectors that currently use red diesel to power off-road vehicles and equipment, will lose this right and will have to make the switch to white diesel.

However, agriculture will retain its right to use red diesel for activities directly related to farming, including cutting verges and hedges, snow and flooding clearance and gritting roads.

Travel on road by agricultural vehicles using red diesel is permitted when vehicles are being used for purposes directly related to agriculture such as rearing animals, growing and harvesting crops and the upkeep of agricultural land.

It’s important that the vehicle is used to carry out an agricultural activity to permit the use of red diesel, not just moving equipment or materials from one place to another.

UFU deputy president, David Brown, explained: “The UFU have been receiving many queries from members about the changes to red diesel entitlements, and we’re hosting this meeting with HMRC officials to address our members’ concerns.

“For many farmers, obtaining and using red diesel will not change.

“Contractors, who complete a variety of agricultural and non-agricultural work using machines that are used in more than one sector, for example agriculture and construction, are most likely to feel the effect of the changes.

“During the meeting, HMRC will provide a general overview of the changes and why they are being introduced.

“They will also explain how the changes will affect farmers and agricultural contractors, and will answer any questions members may have on the correct use of red diesel after the changes come into force on 1 April 2022,” Mr Brown concluded.