Red hot returns for Trueman Limousins

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Topping at a mighty 22,000 guineas was the Telfers Munster daughter Trueman Senata who caught the eye of Andrew Ewing, Dumfries at the recent 50th anniversary sale held at Carlisle.

Senata has always been an eye-catching female, winning best calf in the NI Herds Competition in 2021, a feat which her dam has also won.

Telfers daughters are in fierce demand, with eight sold in the last two weeks at auction to return an average of £9226.

Trueman Senata sold for 22,000 guineas at the Limousin Society 50th anniversary sale

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Savages opened their farm gate to visitors for an open day ahead of their online production sale with visitors travelling the length and breadth of the country to attend. Limousin breeders old and new were very impressed with the young heifers being offered for sale which represented the entire 2021 crop.

Prices were led by the stylish Trueman Shania who sold for 13,000 guineas. She is a granddaughter of the legendary Trueman Euphonium who was the 40th anniversary champion at Carlisle in 2012.

Her dam Noreen has also chalked up winning ways, coming out on top in the Interbreed at Balmoral in 2018.

This exciting prospect sired by Munster, was snapped up by Teus Dekker, Netherlands for his Cowporation Herd.

Embryos from the brood cow Trueman Indie sold to average a whopping £3202

Mr Dekker certainly had his favourites picked out and was back in business again at 11,000 guineas to secure Trueman Sylvia.

This heifer is out of a full sister to Noreen, and sired by the mighty Telfers Munster.

Proving also too tempting to miss at 10,500 guineas was Trueman Sonita out of the Balmoral red ticket winner Marianne. She is another beauty from the Euphonium x Jagger line. This sire on this occasion was Ampertaine Majestic.

At 8,000 gns came Trueman Song. Song is a heifer’s calf by Whinfellpark Lomu.

It took 11,000 guineas to secure Trueman Sylvia

Her mother Trueman Orihanna is a maternal sister to the 17,100 guineas Trueman Pixie and Trueman Lute the overall interbreed champion at Balmoral in 2017. Sonita also heads to Cowporation.

Trevor Shields is a regular buyer at the Trueman production auction and this year he picked out Trueman Shakira at 6800 guineas.

Shakira is again a Telfers Munster daughter and this time is by Templequain Krystal who was reserve overall champion in Tullamore as a heifer

In addition to buoyant heifer returns, embryos also sold to mighty trade averaging £3202 paid for Trueman Indie eggs. Indie is a full sister to the very successful A.I bull Trueman Idol who recently bred the Overall Commercial champion at the 50th Anniversary National Show in Carlisle. Indie also bred last year’s sale topper the 16,000 guineas Trueman Rosanna.

Trueman Shania topped the sale at 13,000 guineas for the Savage family

Henry and the team at Trueman Limousins would like to thank all those who got involved with the bidding, all at elitepedigreesales.com, H&H and Alfie Shaw for all their help and assistance to ensure the sales was such a resounding success. A special word of thanks to all their buyers, the family wish them every success with their purchases.