Hitting the headlines and securing the Supreme accolade was William and George Gott with a superb bull calf, which has recently been acquired as their junior herd sire. Bushypark Sunshine, bred by John Keane, caught the eye of judge Stuart Currie who described him as an “out and out champion on the day”.

Adam Armour brought out his homebred Woodvale Tessa S94 to secure the Reserve Supreme spot. This February born daughter of Chapelton Wildfire is bred from a previous Calf Show Champion.

It was a pleasure to have Stuart Currie from the Beautry herd travel across to judge the large entry, and Mark Severn who spent the day working alongside the younger members, giving them advice on show preparation and showing.

William and George Gott were awarded the Supreme Championship with Bushypark Sunshine.

Mark also brought beautiful mementos on behalf of the society to present to the winners in the young handlers sections.

The senior winner was Charlie Henderson, with Jenson Lindsay coming out tops in the juniors.

For the first time, the calf show was live streamed to allow a worldwide audience, thanks to the support from Agri Lloyd who sponsored this aspect of the event.

The live stream incorporated both the Beef Shorthorn and Hereford calf shows which were ran as a joint event at the Dungannon Mart venue.

Advertisement

It was super to see so many herds represented at the NI Beef Shorthorn Calf Show with several first time exhibitors featuring in the rosettes.

One of the highlights of the day was the impressive entry in the pairs section which saw 10 breeders compete for the red ticket. Duncan McDowell and Richard McKeown came out as winner in the class, closely followed by Leanne Green.

Tom McGuigan, chairperson of the NI Beef Shorthorn Club would like to thank all the exhibitors wholeheartedly for putting on such a fantastic show, the sponsors who are key to ensuring that the event can take place, the judges and stewards who gave up their time, the large ringside of spectators who joined them on the day, and the Wylie family for the use of such an ideal venue. Also, thanks to Alfie and Kathryn Shaw for their excellent photography.

“It is a combined effort to put on a show of this calibre, and every person who has helped or assisted in any way is vital to the overall success of this calf show.” Tom added.

Advertisement

Judges Report:

The Champion Pair came from Duncan McDowell and Richard McKeown.

I would like to start by thanking the NI Club for inviting me to judge, and also the stewards who helped make the day such a success. A nice easy introduction to the show ring with Mullaglass Lass being the sole entry in the Senior Heifer class, swiftly followed by Stickbridge Anna Roxy taking the second Senior Heifer class.

Woodvale Tessa and Annaghanoon Lady Sarah were real eyecatchers in class three, with the former taking the red ribbon. This heifer has class in abundance, a great top line and super mobility. She would go forward to be my Champion Female, with her second placed rival a very worthy Reserve.

Advertisement

Class four had real depth to it, with Craigfaddock Flossies being the baby of the class taking the top award, with the second and third going on to take top honours in the Pairs.

Three big boys appeared for the first of the bull classes. Rascal of Ballyvaddy taking the first prize.

Younger members of the Beef Shorthorn Club were delighted to have Mark Severn at the Calf Show where he spent the day teaching all apsects of preparation and showmanship.

Croft Regal then took the first prize in the second Senior Bull class.

Advertisement

Class seven proved to be the strongest of the male classes. Bushypark Sunshine caught my eye immediately, showing great masculinity, mobility and a top line with both width and length.

Mullaglass Sylvester was a worthy second. The final male class went to Castlemount Rock & Roll, a great bodied young red bull. Bushypark Sunshine clinched the Male Championship with Mullaglass Sylvester in Reserve. The Overall Champion went to Bushypark Sunshine, with Woodvale Tessa a very close Reserve.

Highlight for me was seeing 10 impeccably matched pairs in the ring for the finale, with the Castlemount herd taking the honours and Derriaghy a close second.

Huge congratulations to all exhibitors on a fantastic display of shorthorn calves and I look forward to seeing them make their appearances at next year’s summer shows.

Advertisement

Results from the judging ring:

Stickbridge Anna Roxy secured first place for Tommy Jackson at the NI Beef Shorthorn Club Calf Show.

Supreme Champion - William Gott, Bushypark Sunshine

Reserve Supreme Champion – Adam Armour, Woodvale Tessa S94

Advertisement

Class 1 – 1st Richard Henning

Class 2 -1st Tommy Jackson; 2nd P & G Hamill; 3rd Jeffrey Yendall

Class 3 – 1st Adam Armour; 2nd Rachel Jordan; 3rd Cherryvalley

Class 4 – 1st David Alexander; 2nd McDowell & McKeown; 3rd McDowell & McKeown

Advertisement

Overall Female Champion - Adam Armour, Woodvale Tessa S498

Overall Reserve Champion Female - Rachel Jordan, Annaghanoon Lady Sarah

Class 5 – 1st, T&K Madden; 2nd P and G Hamill; 3rd T & K Madden

Class 6 – 1st Richard Henderson

Advertisement

Class 7 – 1st William Gott; 2nd Richard Henning; 3rd Jenson Lindsay

Class 8 – 1st McDowell and McKeown; 2nd Denver Reid; 3rd Davy Alexander

Overall Champion Male – William Gott with Bushypark Sunshine

Reserve Male Champion - Mullaglass Sylvester

Advertisement

Class 9 – 1st McDowell and McKeown; 2nd Leanne Green; 3rd Cherryvalley

Class 10 (Senior Young Handler) – 1st Charlie Henderson; 2nd Zara Lindsay

Junior Young Handler – 1st Jenson Lindsay; 2nd Ethan Lynd; 3rd Reuben Lynd

The NI Beef Shorthorn Club wish to thank all the sponsors for their support of this show, and to Dungannon Mart for the kind use of their premises.

Advertisement

Rachel Jordan has a terrific day at the NI Beef Shorthorn Club Calf Show picking up Reserve Female Champion with Annaghanoon Lady Sarah.

Judge Stuart Currie in action at the NI Beef Shorthorn Club's Calf Show held at Dungannon Mart.

The Reserve Supreme Champion at the NI Beef Shorthorn Calf Show was Woodvale Tessa S498 exhibited by Adam Armour.