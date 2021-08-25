Red Ribbon Dorsets sizzle at Ballymena

Maineview D1399 @ 1500gns

The pre-sale excitement and anticipation for the high calibre of females on offer from these two highly respected flocks certainly didn’t disappoint the packed ringside gallery and the online viewing audience.

Setting the pace for the evening auction, with McClelland’s Stewartie Watson in charge, was lot 18 from the Carson’s long established Downkillybegs flock.

This inlamb shearling C173 by the homebred Bossman and out of the homebred Z160 ewe soared to 4000gns, matching the Dorset breeds national female record price with brisk bidding action from both the ringside and the online bidding facility.

Downkillybegs D790 @ 2300gns

Taking this eye catching ewe home was multiple buyer at the sale James Johnston Broadwater Flock, Aghale, Co.Antrim and securing the first available females inlamb to the in vogue stock ram Downkillybegs Cola.

Coming tight on the heels of the sale leader was the next shearling to follow in, lot 19, another inlamb female, C179 from the Downkillybegs consignment, again carrying twins, this time to Dorset breed legendary sire Olivertree Nik Nak.

Downkillybegs Bossman was again the responsible sire of this strong, shapely, shearling who was out of the Downkillybegs dam A77 and was taken at the second highest sale price of 3200gns by Doagh breeder, Raymond Hill who was another multiple buyer at the sale.

Going all out to secure the limited availability of the Olivertree Nik Nak blood who was one of the Dorset breed’s dominant sires for producing muscle and eye appeal combined, was Mr Hill who owns the Olivertree flock at Doagh, Ballyclare and who also purchased the 3200gns shearling’s twin sister C178 at 1600gns, again carrying twins.

Downkillybegs D745 @ 1600gns

Topping the Maineview entries from A. & C. Kennedy, Maineview farm was lot 13 – D1376 at 3000gns selling to Julian Rice, Essington flock, Devon.

This striking ewe lamb by the Richhill Zulu stock sire was a full embryo sister to the 4500 Maineview Dropkick ram lamb that sold earlier in the year to the Drumilly flock at the Dorset Diamonds sale in March.

The Carson’s Downkillybegs flock, ewe lamb offering featured next in the bidding stakes with lot 28 – D790 selling at 2300gns again to James Johnston Broadwater, Aghalee.

This ewe lamb was keenly sought after for her bloodlines as her sire Downkillybegs Cactus Jack also bred the 3100gns Ballymena Premier sale champion and top price, a few days earlier for the McKeown’s Ashvale, Templepatrick, while her dam was a close blood relation to the 6600gns record priced ram Downkillybegs Dazzler.

Downkillybegs D828 @ 2000gns

Downkillybegs ewe lamb consignment struck again, this time achieving 2000gns to Julian Rice, Essington flock, Devon who secured lot 7 – Downkillybegs D828, an ewe lamb who was sired by the All breeds record muscle depth ram Downkillybegs Xian and out of a Downkillybegs ewe.

A cluster of females from the Carson’s Downkillybegs offering then followed at 1700gns, 1600gns, 1600gns, 1550gns and 1500gns.

Leading these was a further inlamb shearling carrying twins, selling to James Johnston with another similar lot selling at 1600gns to Raymond Hill and a third a Downkillybegs ewe lamb selling to James Johnston who was accompanied by the 1550gns inlamb shearling ewe.

A ewe lamb from the Maineview flock struck at 1500gns also selling to Stephen Cobbald, Suffolk. This cracker lot 30 – D1399 was out of the former record priced Ballytaggart ewe lamb from the Exeter Mayfair, who has already bred daughters from Maineview selling at 1000gns at the Stirling Dorset sale.

Maineview D1376 @ 3000gns

The Downkillybegs offering matched the 1500gns price tag with lot 51 – C185, another of their inlamb shearlings selling carrying twins to Huish Utopia to Loughgall’s Willie McCracken, for his Drumilly flock.

The Maineview flock then had a trio of ewe lambs selling at 1150gns, 1050gns and 1000gns selling to J & R Lynd Ardbrae flock, Swatragh, S. & S. Lyons Bencran flock, Beragh and Jeremy Durrant, Hydes flock, Essex.

The sale recorded a 100% clearance on all lots with Downkillybegs averaging £1393 for their shearling ewes and £862 for their ewe lambs. Maineview ewe lambs averaged £1071

Auctioneers: J.A. McClelland & sons, Ballymena Mart

Downkillybegs C173 @ 4000gns