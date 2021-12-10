Red Shepherdess - ‘Once again, livestock farming and meat is the scapegoat’

Hannah, who has become a popular farming figure having swapped city life for agriculture, said she doesn’t understand how you can “take a child’s right away, by making them eat meat free on a certain day of the week”.

On her Instagram stories yesterday, the Red Shepherdess, who farms in Cumbria, revealed she had submitted an article for a local newspaper in relation to the ‘recent uproar’ surrounding the school’s decision.

Hannah told her followers she felt it was important to read, to get a “different perspective”.

Image: redshepherdess on Instagram

She said: “You wouldn’t make somebody that follows a vegetarian or a vegan diet eat meat.

“So, I don’t understand how the principle is allowed to be switched the other way around – nonsense.”

She added: “Amongst the choice issue is the issue that, once again, the statement is being thrown around that, if you don’t eat meat, you’re going to save the world.

“Negative. It’s not how it works.

“Once again, livestock farming and meat is the scapegoat to use, facing up to the damage we are doing every single day with a lot worse things than eating meat, which is very healthy and a very important nutritious part of your diet.

“A lot more sustainable and a lot better for this planet than most of the vegan alternatives that we see now.”

Hannah ended by telling her followers that her ‘rant was over’ and wished them all a good day, adding that she was enjoying a cup of tea before heading off to check on her sheep.

Meanwhile, Hannah has been celebrating after making it onto the Sunday Times Best Sellers list with her book, Call Me Red.

She said: “I can’t actually believe this.

“I’m struggling to find the words, I am in complete shock.

“To find myself on such an influential and well-respected list such as this is literally overwhelming.”