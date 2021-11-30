Redrock twin auger feeder dramatically reduces feeding times on Co Armagh dairy farm

Stephen farms with his son TJ, who is also studying at CAFRE’s Greenmount campus. Their cows are averaging 32L/day at the present time.

“Prior to this we had been using a 9m3 machine. But this required the mixing of three separate feeds a day, just to meet the needs of the milking cows,” Stephen explained.

“With the new wagon in place, we can now mix one feed in the day for all the cows. This saves a lot of time. It’s then a case of pushing up the feed to the cows during the day, rather than preparing three separate feeds.

Stephen Hamilton and his son TJ purchased a Redrock twin auger feeder wagon earlier this year

“We have already noticed that the new machine is delivering a more consistent and reliable mix for the cows.”

The Hamiltons are committed to producing the best possible forages that they can for their herd. This year they took four cuts of grass silage. Wholecrop is also part of the feeding mix on the farm at the present time.

“We include a selection of the available forages, in order to standardise the TMR offered to the cows the year round,” said Stephen.

“Currently the TMR is based on a mix of first, second and fourth cut silages plus wholecrop.

Markethill dairy farmers Stephen Hamilton and his son TJ have confirmed that the availability of the new Redrock twin auger mixer feeder has drastically reduced the time it takes to feed the milking cows on the farm.

“The scope of the twin auger feeder wagon makes this possible. Another attraction of the machine is its low gear settings, which allow it to be operated by a 90hp tractor, from both a mixing and feeding-out point of view.”

He added: “The machine also discharges to the rear from both sides. This means that just one pass ensures that animals on both sides of the house are fed at the same time.”

Prior to purchasing the new machine, Stephen and TJ had secured the use of a demonstrator model from Redrock Machinery.

Stephen continued: “The new feeder was delivered in May of this year. It fits-in perfectly with all of the existing buildings on the farm. So no additional expenditure or investment was required from an operational point of view.

“For the most part, we keep the feeder on a low gear setting while mixing and feeding-out. Towards the end of feeding-out, however, we switch to the higher gear setting, so as to allow the machine clean itself out completely.”

The Redrock vertical mixer feeder can mix everything from big bales of silage, straw and hay, to precision cut grass silage, maize, meal and molasses etc.

Serrated knives are used to efficiently chop fibrous foodstuffs to the length required for effective mixing and healthy digestion. The knives are designed to sharpen as they wear. The mixing process is assisted by two counter knives which restrict material as it is driven past them.

The auger incorporates a carefully positioned sweeper arm which has been painstakingly designed by Redrock to give a perfect blend of all your selected ingredients, time after time, and ensures an even, fluffy and appetising discharge that your livestock will find easy to eat.

The two speed drive line planetary system is used to reduce horsepower requirements, thereby lowering your fuel costs and freeing-up larger tractors for other tasks on the farm.

Machine capacities range from 16 to 24m3.