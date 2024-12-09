Reduced numbers at Clogher because of severe weather, beef bred cow heifers to £2067

Severe weather conditions reduced the numbers greatly on Saturday 7th December.

However an entry of 792 cattle presented for sale sold to an increasing demand returning very high prices for a lot of quality stock in all sections.

In the fatstock ring 180 lots listed sold easily to an improving demand with beef bred cows selling to £2112 for an 800kg Limousin £264 per 100kg with a 780kg Shorthorn to £2012-40 £258 per 100kg and reaching a high of £270 per 100kg for a 730kg Limousin to £1971.

Beef bred cow heifers sold to a high of £318 per 100kg for a 650kg Limousin to £2067 with a 690kg Charolais to £1959-60 at £284 per 100kg and a 680kg Hereford to £1890-40 at £278 per 100kg.

Farming Life livestock markets

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1447-60 for a 770kg to £188 per 100kg.

Fat bulls sold to £2266 for a 1100kg Charolais to £206 per 100kg.

Fat steers sold to £276 per 100kg for a 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £1628-40

Friesian steers sold to £228 for a 580kg to £1322-40.

Fat heifers sold to £280 for a 610kg Charolais to £1708.

Friesian heifers sold to £206 per 100kg.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2690 for an 850kg Charolais (£316) selling to £348 per 100kg for a 660kg Aberdeen Angus to £2300.

Forward steers sold to £2040 for a 595kg Charolais (£343) with a 590kg Limousin to £2020 (£342).

Med weight steers sold to £1680 for a 465kg Limousin (£361) with a 475kg Limousin to £1650 (£347).

Smaller steers sold to £1210 for a 350kg Limousin (£345).

Heavy heifers sold to £2200 for a 750kg Charolais (£303) and selling to £320 per 100kg for a 605kg Charolais to £1940.

Forward heifers sold to £1960 for a 590kg Charolais (£332).

Medweight heifers sold to £1580 for a 500kg Limousin (£316) selling to £342 per 100kg for a 430kg Charolais to £1470.

Smaller heifers sold to £1210 for a 375kg Charolais (£322).

Weanling males sold to £1440 for a 375kg Limousin (£384) reaching a high of £414 per 100kg for a 275kg Charolais to £1140.

Stronger males sold to £1630 for a 465kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (£350) to £359 per 100kg for a 465kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1490.

Weanling heifers sold to £1280 for a 425kg Limousin (£301) to a high of £432 per 100kg for a 215kg Charolais to £930 with a 245kg Charolais to £980 (£400).

Breeding bulls sold to £2250 for an Aberdeen Angus.

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2280, £2020 and £2000.

Springing heifers sold to £1880 and £1820.

Suckler outfits sold to £2200 and £1850.

Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1720 and £1700.

Bull calves sold to £500 for an Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves sold to £440 for Aberdeen Angus.

Reared lumps sold to £1210, £1200 for Limousins and £1030 for Charolais.

Reared female lumps sold to £900 for Charolais

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Plumbridge producer 650kg Limousin to £318 (£2067) 710kg Limousin to £266 (£1888-60) and an 800kg Limousin to £264 (£2112) Armagh producer 690kg Charolais to £284 (£1959-60) and 730kg Limousin to £270 (£1971) Dungannon producer 590kg Limousin to £282 (£1663-80) Ballygawley producer 680kg Hereford to £278 (£1890-40) and 610kg Limousin to £274 (£1671-40) Seskinore producer 690kg Limousin to £270 (£1863) Newry producer 620kg Limousin to £270 (£1674) and 650kg Belgian Blue to £254 (£1651) Dromore producer 720kg Charolais to £262 (£1886-40) Portadown producer 700kg Limousin to £260 (£1820) Newtownbutler producer 670kg Simmental to £260 (£1742) Augher producer 720kg Limousin to £258 (£1986-60) a 780kg Shorthorn to £258 (£2012-40) and a 700kg Limousin to £254 (£1778) Dungannon producer 630kg Limousin to £252 (£1587-60).

Other quality beef bred cows sold from £230 to £250 per 100kg.

Second quality beef bred cows sold from £208 to £226 per 100kg.

Beef bred cow heifers sold from £260 to £318 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1447-60 for a 770kg to £188 per 100kg others sold from £170 to £182 per 100kg. Lots more of these quality cows required.

Plainer Friesian cows sold from £128 to £148 per 100kg.

Poorer type cows sold from £100 to £124 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Derrylin producer sold a 1100kg Charolais to make £2266 at £206 per 100kg.

Fat steers

Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £276 per 100kg for a 590kg to £1628-40. Limousin steers sold to £274 per 100kg for a 580kg to £1589-20. Belgian Blue steers sold to £264 per 100kg for an 850kg to £2244. Hereford steers sold to £264 per 100kg for a 610kg to £1610-40.Fleckvieh steers sold to £242 for a 590kg to £1427-80. Friesian steers sold to £228 per 100kg for a 580kg to £228 (£1322-40).

Fat heifers

Limousin heifers sold to £282 per 100kg for a 610kg to £1720-20. Charolais heifers sold to £280 per 100k for a 610kg to £1708. Belgian Blue heifers sold to £262 per 100kg for a to £258 per 100kg for a 580kg to £1496-40.

Store bullocks (231 lots)

A super demand in this section with a lot of quality stock on offer heavy steers sold to a top of £2690 for an 850kg Charolais (£316) with a 665kg Charolais to £2250 (£338) and a 650kg Charolais to £2180 (£335) reaching a high of £348 per 100kg for a 660kg Aberdeen Angus to £2300.

Other quality lots sold from £280 to £329 per 100kg.

Forward steers sold to £2040 for a 595kg Charolais (£343) with a 590kg Limousin to £2020 (£342) reaching a high of £348 per 100kg for a 505kg Charolais to £1760 and a 570kg Limousin to £1980 (£347).

Other quality lots sold from £278 to £345 per 100kg.

Leading prices

O Cairns Ballygawley 850kg Charolais to £2690 (£316) and 820kg Limousin to £2300 (£280) G Wilson Fermanagh 765kg Limousin to £2500 (£327) and 700kg Simmental to £2190 (£313) J Irwin Clogher 725kg Limousin to £2380 (£328) 700kg Limousin to £2280 (£325) 730kg Charolais to £2220 (£304) and 675kg Limousin to £2170 (£321) D Starrett Armagh 750kg Limousin to £2330 (£310) 660kg Aberdeen Angus to £2300 (£348) 665kg Charolais to £2250 (£338) 675kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2220 (£329) 670kg Limousin to £2200 (£328) 725kg Limousin to £2190 (£302) and 700kg Charolais to £2170 (£310) A Wright Fivemiletown 725kg Limousin to £2230 (£307) 700kg Limousin to £2200 (£314) and 690kg Charolais to £2190 (£317) R A Elliott Dungannon 650kg Charolais to £2180 (£335) and J and E Campbell Coalisland 685kg Charolais to £2180 (£318).

Forward steers 505kg to 595kg sold to £2040 for a 595kg Charolais (£343) 580kg Limousin to £1890 (£326) and 535kg Charolais to £1770 (£331) for A Wright Fivemiletown. P J McWilliams Seskinore 590kg Limousin to £2020 (£342) 570kg Limousin to £1920 (£337) and 575kg Limousin to £1910 (£332) Barnett Farms Ltd Clogher 570kg Limousin to £1980 (£347) 590kg Charolais to £1940 (£329) 570kg Charolais to £1910 (£335) 545kg Limousin to £1880 (£345) 550kg Limousin to £1860 (£338) and 550kg Limousin to £1800 (£327) E Fee Fivemiletown 590kg Limousin to £1870 (£317) 540kg Limousin to £1790 (£331) and 560kg Limousin to £1760 (£314) G Johnston Pomeroy 595kg Limousin to £1860 (£312) and 590kg Charolais to £1640 (£278) and G McStay Lurgan 505kg Charolais to £1760 (£348).

Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg

A very strong demand in this section with quality steers selling to £1680 for a 465kg Limousin (£361) with a 475kg Limousin to £1650 (£347) and a 460kg Simmental sold to £1570 (£341).

Other quality lots sold from £289 to £336 per 100kg.

Leading prices

G McStay Lurgan 465kg Limousin to £1680 (£361) 500kg Charolais to £1680 (£336) 475kg Limousin to £1650 (£347) and 465kg Limousin to £1490 (£320) E Fee Fivemiletown producer 500kg Limousin to £1630 (£326) 500kg Limousin to £1620 (£324) 470kg Limousin to £1500 (£319) and 495kg Limousin to £1490 (£301) and 475kg Limousin to £1450 (£305) A Wright Fivemiletown 500kg Charolais to £1620 (£324) M McNally Portadown 470kg Charolais to £1570 (£334) 475kg Charolais to £1540 (£324) and 460kg Simmental to £1540 (£335) Fermanagh producer 460kg Simmental to £1570 (£341) S Bothwell St Angelo, 500kg Charolais to £1540 (£308) Barnett Farms Ltd, Clogher 460kg Limousin to £1500 (£326) E Morton Armagh 485kg Saler to £1450 (£299) A McKelvey Castlederg 495kg Charolais to £1430 (£289) R Tiffney Portadown 470kg Hereford to £1370 (£291) and C A Dobson Ballygawley 420kg Limousin to £1360 (£324).

Smaller steers 350kg and under

M Taggart Dungannon 350kg Limousin to £1210 (£345) A McKelvey Castlederg 350kg Lui. To £850. B Kelly Armagh 340kg Friesian to £770.

Store heifers (102 lots)

A very sharp demand in this section with prices growing stronger each week a top quality 725kg Charolais sold to £2200 (£303) with a 620kg Charolais selling to £1980 (£319) and £320 per 100kg for a 605kg Charolais to £1940.

Other quality lots sold from £283 to £316 per 100kg.

Forward heifers sold to £1960 for a 590kg Charolais (£332) with a 585kg Charolais to £1930 (£330) and a 600kg Charolais to £1920 (£320).

Leading prices

Fermanagh producer 725kg Charolais to £2200 (£303) 670kg Charolais to £1980 (£295) 605kg Charolais to £1940 (£320) 635kg Charolais to £1920 (£302) and 640kg Charolais to £1860 (£290) B Loughran Armagh 630kg Charolais to £1990 (£316) 620kg Charolais to £1980 (£319) 680kg Charolais to £1970 (£289) 685kg Limousin to £1940 (£283) 660kg Charolais to £1920 (£291) 645kg Limousin to £1900 (£294) 605kg Charolais to £1880 (£310) and 620kg Charolais to £1830 (£295) and P McMeel Augher 610kg Belgian Blue to £1830 (£300).

Forward heifers sold to £1960 for a 590kg Charolais (£332) and 590kg Charolais to £1860 (£315) for a Fermanagh producer. B Loughran Armagh 585kg Charolais to £1930 (£330) 600kg Charolais to £1920 (£320) 590kg Limousin to £1910 (£323) and 580kg Limousin to £1810 (£312).

Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg

A good steady demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1580 for a 500kg Limousin (£316) with a 465kg Charolais selling to £1550 (£333) and selling to £342 per 100kg for a 430kg Charolais to £1470 most other quality lots sold from £265 to £324 per 100kg for a 410kg Limousin to £1330.

Leading prices

S Bothwell St Angelo, 500kg Limousin to £1580 (£316) T J and T G Robinson Armagh 465kg Charolais to £1550 (£333) 480kg Charolais to £1540 (£321) and 475kg Charolais to £1520 (£320) W Managh Beragh 485kg Charolais to £1520 (£313) 485kg Charolais to £1510 (£311) 495kg Charolais to £1500 (£303) 465kg Limousin to £1460 (£314) 460kg Limousin to £1400 (£304) and 445kg Limousin to £1240 (£278) A McKelvey Castlederg 430kg Charolais to £1470 (£342) P McConnell Clogher 470kg Limousin to £1460 (£310) Fermanagh producer 450kg Limousin to £1370 (£304) and 410kg Simmental to £1270 (£310) P and C Askin Augher 410kg Limousin to £1330 (£324) 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £1260 (£300) 440kg Limousin to £1240 (£282) and 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1230 (£251) and R Agnew Fivemiletown 460kg Irish Moile to £1220 (£265).

Smaller heifers 400kg and under

Fermanagh producer 375kg Charolais to £1210 (£322) and 355kg Simmental to £1000. M/S P and C Askin Augher 400kg Limousin to £1180, and 375kg Aberdeen Angus to £900. A McKelvey Castlederg 380kg Limousin to £1140. B Conlon Benburb 380kg Belgian Blue to £1030, 365kg Belgian Blue to £950, 345kg Limousin to £910, 365kg Aberdeen Angus to £900, 365kg Hereford to £890 and 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £840. D Murphy Rosslea 365kg Belgian Blue to £960.

WEANLINGS

Prices remain very strong and growing in this section with light weight males selling to £1440 for a 375kg Limousin (£384) with a 355kg Charolais to £1420 (£400) with a 330kg Limousin to £1310 (£397) a 360kg Charolais sold to £1410 (£391) and a 355kg Charolais to £1390 (£391) and reaching a high of £414 per 100kg for a 275kg Charolais to £1140.

Stronger males sold to £1630 (£329) with a 465kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1490(£359) and a 455kg Limousin to £1520 (£334).

Weanling heifers sold to £1280 for a 425kg Limousin (£301) with a 325kg Limousin to £1250 (£384) a 260kg Charolais sold to £1020 (£392) a 245kg Charolais made £980 (£400) and selling to a high of £432 per 100kg for a 215kg Charolais to £930.

Leading prices

Strong males sold to £1630 for a 495kg Simmental (£329) for E J McMenamin Kesh. M McGuigan Dungannon 465kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1530 (£329) Ballylagan Eggs Augher 455kg Limousin to £1520 (£334) and 415kg Limousin to £1490 (£359) amd N Armstrong Tempo 450kg Limousin to £1480 (£329).

Lighter weight males sold to £1440 for a 375kg Limousin (£384) Fermanagh producer 375kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1430 (£381) and 355kg Charolais to £1390 (£391) C Donaghy Carrickmore 355kg Charolais to £1420 (£400) with a 360kg Charolais to £1410 (£391) and a 355kg Charolais to £1300 (£366) M McGuigan Dungannon 385kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1390 (£361) A Shortt Omagh 370kg Charolais to £1330 (£359) and 350kg Limousin to £1200 (£343) Ballylagan Eggs Augher 385kg Limousin to £1330 (£345) 330kg Limousin to £1310 (£397) and 335kg Limousin to £1220 (£364) S McCrory Carrickmore 445kg Simmental to £1260 (£283) Coalisland producer 440kg Limousin to £1250 (£284) and R E Wilson Trillick 275kg Charolais to £1140 (£414).

Weanling heifers

B Collins Brookeborough 425kg Limousin to £1280 (£301) P McConnell Clogher 325kg Limousin to £1250 (£384) 290kg Charolais to £1000 (£345) and 260kg Shorthorn beef to £790 (£304) M McGuigan Dungannon 320kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1200 (£375) and 310kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1110 (£358) A Shortt Omagh 360kg Charolais to £1200 (£333) and 335kg Charolais to £1190 (£355) R E Wilson Trillick 260kg Charolais to £1020 (£392) 245kg Charolais to £980 (£400) 215kg Charolais to £930 (£432) and 200kg Limousin to £750 (£375) A Ellison Fivemiletown 255kg Charolais to £990 (£388) D McCusker Armagh 340kg Limousin to £960 (£282) and 280kg Simmental to £740 (£264) C Donnelly Dungannon 280kg Charolais to £920 (£328) C Mullan Nutts Corner 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £840, 340kg Charolais to £820, and 300kg Charolais to £760. R McConnell Clogher 310kg Belgian Blue to £780.

Breeding bulls

Newry producer £2250 for pedigree registered Aberdeen Angus(born 09-04-2021).

Dairy cows and heifers

A steady demand this week again with a Dungannon producer selling calved heifers to £2280, £2020 and £2000. Ballygawley producer £1800 for calved heifer. Fintona producer £1600 for calved heifer. Cookston producer £1200 for calved heifer. Springing heifers sold to £1880 for a Cookstown producer. Fermanagh producer £1820 and £1250 incalf heifers. Co Armagh producer £1530, £1500, £1430 and £1400 incalf heifers. Cookstown producer £1100 for incalf heifer.

Suckler cows and calves

A smaller turnout due to weather conditions sold to £2200 for a second calver with heifer calf and £1850 for heifer with heifer calf. for a Co Armagh producer. Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1720 for incalf Shorthorn £1700 for Limousin and £1490 for Aberdeen Angus Sixmilecross £1120 for Simmental.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

A good turnout sold easily to a brisk demand with bull calves selling to £500 for an Aberdeen Angus to a Leggs producer. Derrylin producer £470 for Aberdeen Angus; N Armstrong Tempo £440 for Hereford; Fivemiletown producer £425 for Limousin; G W McKeown Lisbellaw £390 for Aberdeen Angus; D R Graham Lisbellaw £385 for Simmental; Dunne Livestock Ltd, Maguiresbridge ££360, £345 for Belgian Blues and £300 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus; T J McCusker 3350 for Limousin; A Veitch Lisbellaw £350 for Belgian Blue; R J Russell Omagh ££320, £310 and £300 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus and L Russell Omagh £300 for Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves

D Maguire Belleek £440 for Aberdeen Angus; Leggs producer £390 for Friesian; Armagh producer £380 for Charolais and £315 for Hereford; J Connell Fermanagh £370 for Aberdeen Angus; Dunne Livestock Ltd, Maguiresbridge £330 for Belgian Blue and T Cox Ballylucas £310 for Belgian Blue.

Reared male lumps

S Williamson Benburb £1210, £1200 and £920 for Limousins; D Murphy Rosslea £1030 for Charolais; B Reihill Lisnaskea £900 x 3 £860 x 2 and £760 for Charolais; New Park Farms Dromore £780 for Charolais; F McNally Tynan £710 for Aberdeen Angus and £650 for Hereford; Stewartstown producer £660 for Aberdeen Angus and T Steele Keady £540 x 2 for Herefords.

Reared female lumps

A R Clarke Derrylin £900 for Charolais; C Donnelly Eskra £770 for Hereford £730 and £710 for Charolais and £660 for Limousin; D Murphy Rosslea £720 for Charolais; New Park Farms Dromore £700 for Charolais; B Reihill Lisnaskea £620 for Charolais; Armagh producer £600 for Aberdeen Angus and Fermanagh producer £530 x 3 for Galloway.