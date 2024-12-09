Reduced numbers at Clogher because of severe weather, beef bred cow heifers to £2067
However an entry of 792 cattle presented for sale sold to an increasing demand returning very high prices for a lot of quality stock in all sections.
In the fatstock ring 180 lots listed sold easily to an improving demand with beef bred cows selling to £2112 for an 800kg Limousin £264 per 100kg with a 780kg Shorthorn to £2012-40 £258 per 100kg and reaching a high of £270 per 100kg for a 730kg Limousin to £1971.
Beef bred cow heifers sold to a high of £318 per 100kg for a 650kg Limousin to £2067 with a 690kg Charolais to £1959-60 at £284 per 100kg and a 680kg Hereford to £1890-40 at £278 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1447-60 for a 770kg to £188 per 100kg.
Fat bulls sold to £2266 for a 1100kg Charolais to £206 per 100kg.
Fat steers sold to £276 per 100kg for a 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £1628-40
Friesian steers sold to £228 for a 580kg to £1322-40.
Fat heifers sold to £280 for a 610kg Charolais to £1708.
Friesian heifers sold to £206 per 100kg.
In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2690 for an 850kg Charolais (£316) selling to £348 per 100kg for a 660kg Aberdeen Angus to £2300.
Forward steers sold to £2040 for a 595kg Charolais (£343) with a 590kg Limousin to £2020 (£342).
Med weight steers sold to £1680 for a 465kg Limousin (£361) with a 475kg Limousin to £1650 (£347).
Smaller steers sold to £1210 for a 350kg Limousin (£345).
Heavy heifers sold to £2200 for a 750kg Charolais (£303) and selling to £320 per 100kg for a 605kg Charolais to £1940.
Forward heifers sold to £1960 for a 590kg Charolais (£332).
Medweight heifers sold to £1580 for a 500kg Limousin (£316) selling to £342 per 100kg for a 430kg Charolais to £1470.
Smaller heifers sold to £1210 for a 375kg Charolais (£322).
Weanling males sold to £1440 for a 375kg Limousin (£384) reaching a high of £414 per 100kg for a 275kg Charolais to £1140.
Stronger males sold to £1630 for a 465kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (£350) to £359 per 100kg for a 465kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1490.
Weanling heifers sold to £1280 for a 425kg Limousin (£301) to a high of £432 per 100kg for a 215kg Charolais to £930 with a 245kg Charolais to £980 (£400).
Breeding bulls sold to £2250 for an Aberdeen Angus.
Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2280, £2020 and £2000.
Springing heifers sold to £1880 and £1820.
Suckler outfits sold to £2200 and £1850.
Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1720 and £1700.
Bull calves sold to £500 for an Aberdeen Angus.
Heifer calves sold to £440 for Aberdeen Angus.
Reared lumps sold to £1210, £1200 for Limousins and £1030 for Charolais.
Reared female lumps sold to £900 for Charolais
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Plumbridge producer 650kg Limousin to £318 (£2067) 710kg Limousin to £266 (£1888-60) and an 800kg Limousin to £264 (£2112) Armagh producer 690kg Charolais to £284 (£1959-60) and 730kg Limousin to £270 (£1971) Dungannon producer 590kg Limousin to £282 (£1663-80) Ballygawley producer 680kg Hereford to £278 (£1890-40) and 610kg Limousin to £274 (£1671-40) Seskinore producer 690kg Limousin to £270 (£1863) Newry producer 620kg Limousin to £270 (£1674) and 650kg Belgian Blue to £254 (£1651) Dromore producer 720kg Charolais to £262 (£1886-40) Portadown producer 700kg Limousin to £260 (£1820) Newtownbutler producer 670kg Simmental to £260 (£1742) Augher producer 720kg Limousin to £258 (£1986-60) a 780kg Shorthorn to £258 (£2012-40) and a 700kg Limousin to £254 (£1778) Dungannon producer 630kg Limousin to £252 (£1587-60).
Other quality beef bred cows sold from £230 to £250 per 100kg.
Second quality beef bred cows sold from £208 to £226 per 100kg.
Beef bred cow heifers sold from £260 to £318 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1447-60 for a 770kg to £188 per 100kg others sold from £170 to £182 per 100kg. Lots more of these quality cows required.
Plainer Friesian cows sold from £128 to £148 per 100kg.
Poorer type cows sold from £100 to £124 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Derrylin producer sold a 1100kg Charolais to make £2266 at £206 per 100kg.
Fat steers
Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £276 per 100kg for a 590kg to £1628-40. Limousin steers sold to £274 per 100kg for a 580kg to £1589-20. Belgian Blue steers sold to £264 per 100kg for an 850kg to £2244. Hereford steers sold to £264 per 100kg for a 610kg to £1610-40.Fleckvieh steers sold to £242 for a 590kg to £1427-80. Friesian steers sold to £228 per 100kg for a 580kg to £228 (£1322-40).
Fat heifers
Limousin heifers sold to £282 per 100kg for a 610kg to £1720-20. Charolais heifers sold to £280 per 100k for a 610kg to £1708. Belgian Blue heifers sold to £262 per 100kg for a to £258 per 100kg for a 580kg to £1496-40.
Store bullocks (231 lots)
A super demand in this section with a lot of quality stock on offer heavy steers sold to a top of £2690 for an 850kg Charolais (£316) with a 665kg Charolais to £2250 (£338) and a 650kg Charolais to £2180 (£335) reaching a high of £348 per 100kg for a 660kg Aberdeen Angus to £2300.
Other quality lots sold from £280 to £329 per 100kg.
Forward steers sold to £2040 for a 595kg Charolais (£343) with a 590kg Limousin to £2020 (£342) reaching a high of £348 per 100kg for a 505kg Charolais to £1760 and a 570kg Limousin to £1980 (£347).
Other quality lots sold from £278 to £345 per 100kg.
Leading prices
O Cairns Ballygawley 850kg Charolais to £2690 (£316) and 820kg Limousin to £2300 (£280) G Wilson Fermanagh 765kg Limousin to £2500 (£327) and 700kg Simmental to £2190 (£313) J Irwin Clogher 725kg Limousin to £2380 (£328) 700kg Limousin to £2280 (£325) 730kg Charolais to £2220 (£304) and 675kg Limousin to £2170 (£321) D Starrett Armagh 750kg Limousin to £2330 (£310) 660kg Aberdeen Angus to £2300 (£348) 665kg Charolais to £2250 (£338) 675kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2220 (£329) 670kg Limousin to £2200 (£328) 725kg Limousin to £2190 (£302) and 700kg Charolais to £2170 (£310) A Wright Fivemiletown 725kg Limousin to £2230 (£307) 700kg Limousin to £2200 (£314) and 690kg Charolais to £2190 (£317) R A Elliott Dungannon 650kg Charolais to £2180 (£335) and J and E Campbell Coalisland 685kg Charolais to £2180 (£318).
Forward steers 505kg to 595kg sold to £2040 for a 595kg Charolais (£343) 580kg Limousin to £1890 (£326) and 535kg Charolais to £1770 (£331) for A Wright Fivemiletown. P J McWilliams Seskinore 590kg Limousin to £2020 (£342) 570kg Limousin to £1920 (£337) and 575kg Limousin to £1910 (£332) Barnett Farms Ltd Clogher 570kg Limousin to £1980 (£347) 590kg Charolais to £1940 (£329) 570kg Charolais to £1910 (£335) 545kg Limousin to £1880 (£345) 550kg Limousin to £1860 (£338) and 550kg Limousin to £1800 (£327) E Fee Fivemiletown 590kg Limousin to £1870 (£317) 540kg Limousin to £1790 (£331) and 560kg Limousin to £1760 (£314) G Johnston Pomeroy 595kg Limousin to £1860 (£312) and 590kg Charolais to £1640 (£278) and G McStay Lurgan 505kg Charolais to £1760 (£348).
Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg
A very strong demand in this section with quality steers selling to £1680 for a 465kg Limousin (£361) with a 475kg Limousin to £1650 (£347) and a 460kg Simmental sold to £1570 (£341).
Other quality lots sold from £289 to £336 per 100kg.
Leading prices
G McStay Lurgan 465kg Limousin to £1680 (£361) 500kg Charolais to £1680 (£336) 475kg Limousin to £1650 (£347) and 465kg Limousin to £1490 (£320) E Fee Fivemiletown producer 500kg Limousin to £1630 (£326) 500kg Limousin to £1620 (£324) 470kg Limousin to £1500 (£319) and 495kg Limousin to £1490 (£301) and 475kg Limousin to £1450 (£305) A Wright Fivemiletown 500kg Charolais to £1620 (£324) M McNally Portadown 470kg Charolais to £1570 (£334) 475kg Charolais to £1540 (£324) and 460kg Simmental to £1540 (£335) Fermanagh producer 460kg Simmental to £1570 (£341) S Bothwell St Angelo, 500kg Charolais to £1540 (£308) Barnett Farms Ltd, Clogher 460kg Limousin to £1500 (£326) E Morton Armagh 485kg Saler to £1450 (£299) A McKelvey Castlederg 495kg Charolais to £1430 (£289) R Tiffney Portadown 470kg Hereford to £1370 (£291) and C A Dobson Ballygawley 420kg Limousin to £1360 (£324).
Smaller steers 350kg and under
M Taggart Dungannon 350kg Limousin to £1210 (£345) A McKelvey Castlederg 350kg Lui. To £850. B Kelly Armagh 340kg Friesian to £770.
Store heifers (102 lots)
A very sharp demand in this section with prices growing stronger each week a top quality 725kg Charolais sold to £2200 (£303) with a 620kg Charolais selling to £1980 (£319) and £320 per 100kg for a 605kg Charolais to £1940.
Other quality lots sold from £283 to £316 per 100kg.
Forward heifers sold to £1960 for a 590kg Charolais (£332) with a 585kg Charolais to £1930 (£330) and a 600kg Charolais to £1920 (£320).
Leading prices
Fermanagh producer 725kg Charolais to £2200 (£303) 670kg Charolais to £1980 (£295) 605kg Charolais to £1940 (£320) 635kg Charolais to £1920 (£302) and 640kg Charolais to £1860 (£290) B Loughran Armagh 630kg Charolais to £1990 (£316) 620kg Charolais to £1980 (£319) 680kg Charolais to £1970 (£289) 685kg Limousin to £1940 (£283) 660kg Charolais to £1920 (£291) 645kg Limousin to £1900 (£294) 605kg Charolais to £1880 (£310) and 620kg Charolais to £1830 (£295) and P McMeel Augher 610kg Belgian Blue to £1830 (£300).
Forward heifers sold to £1960 for a 590kg Charolais (£332) and 590kg Charolais to £1860 (£315) for a Fermanagh producer. B Loughran Armagh 585kg Charolais to £1930 (£330) 600kg Charolais to £1920 (£320) 590kg Limousin to £1910 (£323) and 580kg Limousin to £1810 (£312).
Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg
A good steady demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1580 for a 500kg Limousin (£316) with a 465kg Charolais selling to £1550 (£333) and selling to £342 per 100kg for a 430kg Charolais to £1470 most other quality lots sold from £265 to £324 per 100kg for a 410kg Limousin to £1330.
Leading prices
S Bothwell St Angelo, 500kg Limousin to £1580 (£316) T J and T G Robinson Armagh 465kg Charolais to £1550 (£333) 480kg Charolais to £1540 (£321) and 475kg Charolais to £1520 (£320) W Managh Beragh 485kg Charolais to £1520 (£313) 485kg Charolais to £1510 (£311) 495kg Charolais to £1500 (£303) 465kg Limousin to £1460 (£314) 460kg Limousin to £1400 (£304) and 445kg Limousin to £1240 (£278) A McKelvey Castlederg 430kg Charolais to £1470 (£342) P McConnell Clogher 470kg Limousin to £1460 (£310) Fermanagh producer 450kg Limousin to £1370 (£304) and 410kg Simmental to £1270 (£310) P and C Askin Augher 410kg Limousin to £1330 (£324) 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £1260 (£300) 440kg Limousin to £1240 (£282) and 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1230 (£251) and R Agnew Fivemiletown 460kg Irish Moile to £1220 (£265).
Smaller heifers 400kg and under
Fermanagh producer 375kg Charolais to £1210 (£322) and 355kg Simmental to £1000. M/S P and C Askin Augher 400kg Limousin to £1180, and 375kg Aberdeen Angus to £900. A McKelvey Castlederg 380kg Limousin to £1140. B Conlon Benburb 380kg Belgian Blue to £1030, 365kg Belgian Blue to £950, 345kg Limousin to £910, 365kg Aberdeen Angus to £900, 365kg Hereford to £890 and 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £840. D Murphy Rosslea 365kg Belgian Blue to £960.
WEANLINGS
Prices remain very strong and growing in this section with light weight males selling to £1440 for a 375kg Limousin (£384) with a 355kg Charolais to £1420 (£400) with a 330kg Limousin to £1310 (£397) a 360kg Charolais sold to £1410 (£391) and a 355kg Charolais to £1390 (£391) and reaching a high of £414 per 100kg for a 275kg Charolais to £1140.
Stronger males sold to £1630 (£329) with a 465kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1490(£359) and a 455kg Limousin to £1520 (£334).
Weanling heifers sold to £1280 for a 425kg Limousin (£301) with a 325kg Limousin to £1250 (£384) a 260kg Charolais sold to £1020 (£392) a 245kg Charolais made £980 (£400) and selling to a high of £432 per 100kg for a 215kg Charolais to £930.
Leading prices
Strong males sold to £1630 for a 495kg Simmental (£329) for E J McMenamin Kesh. M McGuigan Dungannon 465kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1530 (£329) Ballylagan Eggs Augher 455kg Limousin to £1520 (£334) and 415kg Limousin to £1490 (£359) amd N Armstrong Tempo 450kg Limousin to £1480 (£329).
Lighter weight males sold to £1440 for a 375kg Limousin (£384) Fermanagh producer 375kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1430 (£381) and 355kg Charolais to £1390 (£391) C Donaghy Carrickmore 355kg Charolais to £1420 (£400) with a 360kg Charolais to £1410 (£391) and a 355kg Charolais to £1300 (£366) M McGuigan Dungannon 385kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1390 (£361) A Shortt Omagh 370kg Charolais to £1330 (£359) and 350kg Limousin to £1200 (£343) Ballylagan Eggs Augher 385kg Limousin to £1330 (£345) 330kg Limousin to £1310 (£397) and 335kg Limousin to £1220 (£364) S McCrory Carrickmore 445kg Simmental to £1260 (£283) Coalisland producer 440kg Limousin to £1250 (£284) and R E Wilson Trillick 275kg Charolais to £1140 (£414).
Weanling heifers
B Collins Brookeborough 425kg Limousin to £1280 (£301) P McConnell Clogher 325kg Limousin to £1250 (£384) 290kg Charolais to £1000 (£345) and 260kg Shorthorn beef to £790 (£304) M McGuigan Dungannon 320kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1200 (£375) and 310kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1110 (£358) A Shortt Omagh 360kg Charolais to £1200 (£333) and 335kg Charolais to £1190 (£355) R E Wilson Trillick 260kg Charolais to £1020 (£392) 245kg Charolais to £980 (£400) 215kg Charolais to £930 (£432) and 200kg Limousin to £750 (£375) A Ellison Fivemiletown 255kg Charolais to £990 (£388) D McCusker Armagh 340kg Limousin to £960 (£282) and 280kg Simmental to £740 (£264) C Donnelly Dungannon 280kg Charolais to £920 (£328) C Mullan Nutts Corner 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £840, 340kg Charolais to £820, and 300kg Charolais to £760. R McConnell Clogher 310kg Belgian Blue to £780.
Breeding bulls
Newry producer £2250 for pedigree registered Aberdeen Angus(born 09-04-2021).
Dairy cows and heifers
A steady demand this week again with a Dungannon producer selling calved heifers to £2280, £2020 and £2000. Ballygawley producer £1800 for calved heifer. Fintona producer £1600 for calved heifer. Cookston producer £1200 for calved heifer. Springing heifers sold to £1880 for a Cookstown producer. Fermanagh producer £1820 and £1250 incalf heifers. Co Armagh producer £1530, £1500, £1430 and £1400 incalf heifers. Cookstown producer £1100 for incalf heifer.
Suckler cows and calves
A smaller turnout due to weather conditions sold to £2200 for a second calver with heifer calf and £1850 for heifer with heifer calf. for a Co Armagh producer. Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1720 for incalf Shorthorn £1700 for Limousin and £1490 for Aberdeen Angus Sixmilecross £1120 for Simmental.
Dropped calves and reared lumps
A good turnout sold easily to a brisk demand with bull calves selling to £500 for an Aberdeen Angus to a Leggs producer. Derrylin producer £470 for Aberdeen Angus; N Armstrong Tempo £440 for Hereford; Fivemiletown producer £425 for Limousin; G W McKeown Lisbellaw £390 for Aberdeen Angus; D R Graham Lisbellaw £385 for Simmental; Dunne Livestock Ltd, Maguiresbridge ££360, £345 for Belgian Blues and £300 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus; T J McCusker 3350 for Limousin; A Veitch Lisbellaw £350 for Belgian Blue; R J Russell Omagh ££320, £310 and £300 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus and L Russell Omagh £300 for Aberdeen Angus.
Heifer calves
D Maguire Belleek £440 for Aberdeen Angus; Leggs producer £390 for Friesian; Armagh producer £380 for Charolais and £315 for Hereford; J Connell Fermanagh £370 for Aberdeen Angus; Dunne Livestock Ltd, Maguiresbridge £330 for Belgian Blue and T Cox Ballylucas £310 for Belgian Blue.
Reared male lumps
S Williamson Benburb £1210, £1200 and £920 for Limousins; D Murphy Rosslea £1030 for Charolais; B Reihill Lisnaskea £900 x 3 £860 x 2 and £760 for Charolais; New Park Farms Dromore £780 for Charolais; F McNally Tynan £710 for Aberdeen Angus and £650 for Hereford; Stewartstown producer £660 for Aberdeen Angus and T Steele Keady £540 x 2 for Herefords.
Reared female lumps
A R Clarke Derrylin £900 for Charolais; C Donnelly Eskra £770 for Hereford £730 and £710 for Charolais and £660 for Limousin; D Murphy Rosslea £720 for Charolais; New Park Farms Dromore £700 for Charolais; B Reihill Lisnaskea £620 for Charolais; Armagh producer £600 for Aberdeen Angus and Fermanagh producer £530 x 3 for Galloway.