Reducing the risk of RDAs in the dry cow

TCM - Whites in Fresh Cow

We are delighted that many of our farmers are continuing to adopt a good approach to improved cow management.

I was operating to fix a Right Displaced Abomasum (RDA) recently and the farmer asked me if I thought they had a lot of DAs on their farm.

“Not for the number of cows you have,” I replied. He seemed pleased with this, as they have made efforts to transition the cows better than before. The farmer went on to tell me the cows looked and did better than in the past. I asked what changes they had made and he replied the close up dry cows were getting grass silage with 2kg straw and 2kg of dry cow concentrate.

Vetimpress + Ketone Testing

I was very pleased to hear this, as this is a “rule of thumb” diet we have been recommending for some time to dairy farmers and it seems to do well. However diet changes should always be discussed along with your nutritionist.

We continued to discuss his cattle and how best to maintain his high herd health. I commented that the transition period, three weeks before to three weeks after calving, seems to be responsible for most of the diseases a cow usually suffers from including: Milk fever, Retained Cleansings, Dirty Calfbeds, Ketosis, Mastitis, Displaced Abomasum (DA), Poor fertility

I also added that some measures can be put in place to ensure our cows transition well including:

1. Ketosis monitoring of fresh calved cows

Ketosis is a common metabolic disease which most often occurs in early lactation, ketosis affects around 30% of cows. Feed intake post-calving is directly related to feed intake during the dry period. The greater the volume a cow eats pre-calving the more she will want to eat post-calving. Ideally an average Holstein-Friesian dry cow will be eating around 12-14kg of dry matter per day. The hidden costs of ketosis averages at over £200 per cow affected.

2. Dry cow condition scoring

It has been shown that fat cows have less appetite. This is because fat itself releases a hormone which directly suppresses the appetite centre in the brain.

Body Condition Score (BCS) of dry cows forms part of the transition check everyone should do, highlighting whether BCS is within target for the overall group while also identifying individual cows which are more at risk of ketosis post-calving.

3. Rumen fill in dry cows

Rumen fill is a measure of how much a cow has eaten at the time of observation. It is scored on a scale of 1-5 and is done by looking at the left hand side of the cow and assessing how much the rumen fills out behind the ribs. We would hope to see scores of 4-5. Dry cows should be eating 12 to 14kg as Dry Matter and delivering 120MJ/cow/day and 13-5-15.5 protein.

4. Stocking density