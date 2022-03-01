Register now for multispecies sward webinar
AgriSearch are hosting a webinar on Tuesday 1st March at 8pm to give an insight into the experience of establishing multispecies swards (MSS) on Northern Ireland farms. Full details of the event and registration details are available on the AgriSearch website.
The webinar will showcase the activities of a European Innovation Partnership (EIP) project, led by AgriSearch, that has been trialling the establishment of multispecies swards on six Northern Ireland beef and sheep farms over the last 12 months.
Each farm involved took a slightly different approach to establishment and it is their personal experiences that the webinar will focus upon.
Each of the six farmers involved in the EIP project (Dale Orr, Strangford; Sam Chesney, Kircubbin; Roger Bell, Kells; Paul Turley, Downpatrick; Crosby Cleland, Saintfield; Andrew Clarke/Wayne Acheson, Cookstown) will be speaking during the webinar covering topics such as what species they selected and why, what establishment method they used, what were the challenges they faced and what are their thoughts so far regarding performance and management of the sward.
Results from SUPER-G MSS research studies taking place on both commercial farms and at AFBI Hillsborough will also be presented within the webinar by Sarah Brown (AgriSearch) and Dr David Patterson (AFBI) respectively with plenty of opportunity to also ask questions of all speakers at the end of the session.