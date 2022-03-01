Register now for multispecies sward webinar

The webinar will showcase the activities of a European Innovation Partnership (EIP) project, led by AgriSearch, that has been trialling the establishment of multispecies swards on six Northern Ireland beef and sheep farms over the last 12 months.

Each farm involved took a slightly different approach to establishment and it is their personal experiences that the webinar will focus upon.

Each of the six farmers involved in the EIP project (Dale Orr, Strangford; Sam Chesney, Kircubbin; Roger Bell, Kells; Paul Turley, Downpatrick; Crosby Cleland, Saintfield; Andrew Clarke/Wayne Acheson, Cookstown) will be speaking during the webinar covering topics such as what species they selected and why, what establishment method they used, what were the challenges they faced and what are their thoughts so far regarding performance and management of the sward.

Members of the Multi-Species Swards for Beef & Sheep EIP Group visiting the Devenish Lands at Dowth on their autumn study tour.