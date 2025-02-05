Register now to avoid missing out on this year’s Sperrins and Killeter Walking Festival

Sign up now for the Sperrins and Killeter Walking Festival.

DEMAND for the annual Sperrins and Killeter Walking Festival is extremely high this year, with one day of the event already sold out.

This year’s festival will take place on Saturday and Sunday, March 1-2. Part of the Sperrins Walking Programme, this event provides a unique chance to discover the breath-taking landscapes of the Sperrins and Killeter, all while supporting physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing.

Led by the outdoor experts at Far and Wild in collaboration with Derry City and Strabane District Council, it is a must-attend for every avid walker!

Due to high demand, the Saturday, March 1, 8km walk, ‘The Moat at the Heart of Glenelly,’ is now sold out.

But don’t miss your chance to join the stunning Killeter walk on Sunday, March 2, ‘Myths & Stories from the Edge of Time’. This moderate 8km walk will take you from Lettercran in Co Donegal to Killeter village in Co Tyrone via the scenic Carrickaholten Forest.

Registration will begin at 10am at the Killeter Heritage Centre but remember to pre-book your place at www.farandwild.org. The cost is £10.

A highlight of both days is the incredible community spirit and hospitality shown to all walkers. Whether at registration at Watt’s Bar in Plumbridge on Saturday, March 1, or at the Killeter Heritage Centre on Sunday, March 2, and after the walks, participants will experience the warm local welcome the Sperrins and Killeter are famous for.

Enjoy refreshments, home-baked scones and bread, and the cosy comfort of open fires to dry off those soggy socks and rest tired feet. It’s the perfect opportunity to relax, swap stories, and enjoy some good craic with fellow walkers.

Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr said: “It’s brilliant to see so many people have already registered for the Glenelly walk, and I’m sure the Killeter walk will sell-out soon. So please make sure and register to take part in the walk today.

“These walks will take you through the spectacular scenery that is the Sperrins, and it’s right on our doorsteps. We have no excuses, get out and enjoy all that this beautiful area has to offer.

“As well as experiencing the benefits of a day in the outdoors, you’ll also learn some fascinating facts about the history of the area and meet lots of new people. And when the hard miles are over, you can relax and enjoy a cuppa and a chat among friends.”

For further information and to book your place visit: www.farandwild.org