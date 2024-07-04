Paul (Harry) Harrington (Erne Paddlers); Jackie Doogan (Derrygonnelly Community Centre & FEAR Catering Coordinator); Councillor John McClaughry (Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council); Joanne Cunningham (FODC Community Services Officer & FEAR Event Coordinator); Chloe Hamilton (Erne Paddlers); Gillian Carroll (Derrygonnelly Community Partnership & FEAR Volunteering Coordinator).

FEARmanagh, the Fermanagh Endurance Adventure Race, or FEAR for short, is now open for registration.

The adventure race, organised and funded by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, is a ‘home grown’ event, aimed at showcasing the best of the rugged natural landscapes in west Fermanagh.

The event has proven a huge hit on the adventure race circuit and the council is expecting to welcome around 300 participants to Derrygonnelly again this year on Saturday, September 28.

In 2023, as part of a commitment to “Greening our Event”, the council took practical actions to counteract and minimise the event’s environmental impact. It hopes that participants and their family and friends will continue to support it in continuing this in 2024 as it works towards achieving sustainable communities and a sustainable environment.

Starting and finishing at Derrygonnelly Community Centre, FEAR features trail running, cycling and kayaking over a long course of 74km, or what is described as a ‘short’ course of 35km.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council organise the event, in partnership with Cuilcagh Lakelands UNESCO Global Geopark, with the support of a number of Fermanagh ‘Blue Light’ services, including the Police Service of Northern Ireland, Royal National Lifeboat Institute and the Irish Red Cross.

The event could not go ahead without the support of the local community and in particular the efforts of Derrygonnelly & District Community Partnership and Derrygonnelly Community Centre.

Speaking about the event, Councillor John McClaughry, Chair or Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, commented: “FEARmanagh is one of the highlight events for not only the council but also the local community. This event promotes physical and mental wellbeing while showcasing the breathtaking landscapes of the Cuilcagh Lakelands Geopark. We look forward to all participants joining with us in embracing this empowering experience.”