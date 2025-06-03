Relive the Past with Bygones Days (More from Balmoral Show 1983)

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 3rd Jun 2025, 10:30 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Everyone likes to have a look at bygone days.

Today we are bringing you some old photographs from the Farming Life archives.

These photographs are all from the Balmoral Show in 1983.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice