Relive the Past with Bygones (Farming Life archives – 2002)

Everyone enjoys likes to have a look at bygone days.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today we are bringing you some old photographs from the Farming Life archives.

These photographs are all from the 2002 archives.

There are photographs from Antrim Show, the prize night of Northern Bank sponsored herd competition and an Ayrshire open night.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.