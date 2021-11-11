Relough herd tops Dungannon Holstein bull entry at 3,300gns

Supreme champion at Holstein NIâ€TMs premier autumn bull show and sale was Ards Robin bred by Wilson Patton, Newtownards. Adding their congratulations are Stephen McKenna, Ciara McCullagh and Catherine Lagan, Gortavoy Feeds, sponsors; and judge Geoffrey Patton, Carrowdore. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Topping trade at 3,300gns was Relough Candy ET PLI £669 bred by Ronald McLean and Sons, Donaghmore, Dungannon. He stood third in the line-up for the PLI award. Sired by Sandy Valley I Batman, this eighteen-month-old bull is backed by nine generations of VG and EX dams. His dam Relough Supershot Crimson ET EX92-30* was a former number seven GPLI cow in the UK.

The reserve champion and winner of the PLI award was Prehen Fabrice PLI £608 exhibited by Stuart Smith, Londonderry. This nineteen-month-old entry was sired by Denovo 14566 Crosby, and is bred from Prehen Penmanship Froukje 7 VG who gave 10,581kgs at 4.05% butterfat and 3.51% protein in her second 305-day lactation.

Backed by ten generations of VG and EX dams, his grandam Prehen Garrett Froukje ET VG88 LP50 was a former number 22 GPLI cow in the UK, and a maternal sister to the former number one PLI proven bull Prehen Omen EX94. Prehen Fabrice came under the hammer of auctioneer Michael Taaffe at 2,550gns.

Runner-up to the PLI award was Stuart Smith’s Prehen Francesco GPLI £749 sold for 2,150gns. Born in February 2020, he was sired by Denovo 14566 Crosby, and bred from Prehen Perseus Froukje 4 GP-2yr, a former number one PLI female, who is currently in her second lactation and giving 32 litres per day at 5.11% butterfat and 4.20% protein.

Three Prehen bulls sold to average £2,327 per head.

Judge Geoffrey Patton, Carrowcroft Herd, Carrowdore, County Down, awarded the supreme championship ribbons sponsored by Gortavoy Feeds, to Ards Robin PLI £389 bred by Wilson and Andrew Patton, Newtownards. This fifteen-month-old bull sold for 2,100gns. He was sired by Westcoast Impartial ET, and is bred from Ards Acrobate F Ruth VG87 who averaged 8,446kgs at 5.06% butterfat and 3.88% protein in three 305-day lactations.

Four bulls from the Ards prefix sold to average £2,074 each.

“The champion and reserve bulls are both long bodied, well-grown bulls. They carry their width well through,” said Geoffrey Patton. “The champion walked well on parade.”

Holstein NI is indebted to Gortavoy Feeds for its continued sponsorship of the premier autumn bull show and sale.

Averages: 12 bulls £1,883 (63%)

Results:

Class 1 – 1, and champion, Wilson and Andrew Patton, Ards Robin by Westcoast Impartial; 2, and reserve champion, Stuart Smith, Prehen Fabrice by Denovo 14566 Crosby; 3, Stuart Smith, Prehen Francesco by Denovo 14566 Crosby.

Class 2 – 1, Wilson and Andrew Patton, Ards Fynn Radar by Bomaz Fynn; 2, Inch Genetics, Inch Seal by Westenrade Altaspring; 3, Andrew Magowan, Bannwater Casper Three