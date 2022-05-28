Remember to buy local for Jubilee, says UFU

UFU president David Brown said: “Back in 2012 for the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee, UK consumers spent an extra £202m on food and drink ahead of the celebrations. This was because many across the country were hosting get togethers from barbecues to picnics and afternoon teas to mark the special occasion. This year, AHDB are expecting dairy and meat sales in particular, to increase, but are conscious that the current cost of living crisis will have an impact on the volume of sales. Nevertheless, it stresses the importance of our local farmers and the work they do producing high-quality food daily.

“The supply and affordability of food has been making headlines recently due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. It has exposed the significance and fragility of food security at home as well as abroad, as farmers continue to struggle with the management of unprecedented inflationary costs. When someone is not directly involved with farming, they can become disconnected from the origins of their food, the process of production and the critical role farmers have in society - the impact they have on their life. For many big occasions such as the Queen’s Jubilee, food is at the core of our celebrations, and not forgetting how our day-to-day lives are also planned around the three core meals. It’s our farmers who work hard upholding world leading standards to produce this food, so consumers can pick up what they need in shop when they need it without having to think twice because the demand, the expectation is always met.