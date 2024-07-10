Remembering the bravery and achievements of footballing legend Harry Gregg

Footballing legend Harry Gregg whose life will be showcased in an upcoming exhibition in Coleraine Town Hall called “Harry Gregg: Dare to Dream”. He is pictured standing at Portstewart Harbour.

COLERAINE Town Hall is hosting a new free exhibition based on the life and career of footballer Harry Gregg OBE.

The exhibition, by Causeway Coast and Glens Museum Services, opens to the public on Tuesday, July 23, and will celebrate the life and career of the former Northern Ireland and Manchester United star.

Opening to coincide with the SuperCup NI later this month, and with the support of the Gregg family and Maurice Bradley, this display will explore Harry’s journey from a young boy growing up in Windsor Avenue, Coleraine, to becoming one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

Featuring never-before-seen photographs and artefacts from the Gregg collection, the exhibition celebrates Harry’s footballing career, from his early days playing for Coleraine FC and Linfield Swifts, to Peter Doherty launching his career across the water through a signing with Doncaster Rovers in 1952. Harry would go on to become a Manchester United legend and played 25 times for Northern Ireland.

Harry will forever be remembered for showing tremendous bravery in saving teammates along with Vera Lukic and her two-year-old daughter Vesna when the plane they were travelling in crashed on take-off. Known as the Munich Air Disaster, a number of players and other passengers perished in February 1958 tragedy.

The same year he was named as one of the top goalkeepers in the world at the 1958 World Cup.

Today, Harry’s valuable legacy lives on and he serves as an inspiration for NI’s up and coming sporting talent. The Harry Gregg Foundation was established in 2014, offering children and young people of all abilities the opportunity to follow their dreams and potential.

Come along to Coleraine Town Hall and explore this fascinating display, celebrating one of Northern Ireland’s greatest sporting heroes.