Reminiscing with Ahoghill YFC’s oldest past member

Thomas Boyd cutting the cake at 85th anniversary of Ahoghill YFC

Tommy joined Ahoghill Young Farmers shortly after the Second World War ended when he would have been about 17-18 years old. Tommy was encouraged to go to young farmers with some of his friends who were around the same age.

During Tommy’s time in Ahoghill YFC, club meetings were held in The Old Lecture Hall at 1st Ahoghill Presbyterian Church. John McClure and Hugh Cameron would have been the club leaders of Ahoghill YFC while Tommy was a member.

In Tommy’s young farmer days, he enjoyed taking part in competitions such as cattle judging. Hugh Cameron would have tutored the younger ones when cattle judging was coming up and took them around different farms. The practises helped Tommy prepare for the competitions. Clubs throughout Northern Ireland competed in area contests. At these area contests, there would have been the opportunity to compete as a team of three and also as an individual. Tommy Boyd was in a team alongside William James Craig and Herbie Thompson but also competed as an individual. The team of men won the Ballymena area contest and so progressed to the Northern Ireland finals. One of Tommy’s fondest memories whilst being a member of Ahoghill YFC was when he placed second in the Northern Ireland finals of the cattle judging in the under 18 age category. The finals took place at the Agricultural Research Institute, in Hillsborough, were 470 competitors, representing 56 clubs took part in the various sections such as sheep, poultry and cattle. This was a tremendous achievement considering the distance that needed to be travelled in order to compete.

Ahoghill Young Farmers’ also ran agricultural shows for a number of years. Tommy recalls that these shows were always good fun despite all of the organisation that had to happen in order to run these shows successfully. There would have been cattle judging and horse jumping which needed to be planned well. The show used to take place in a field on the Straid Road in Ahoghill but it is now a built up area.

Tommy also recalled there being inter-club dances during his time in Young Farmers. He enjoyed these nights as he met other young farmer members from different clubs. On some occasions, Tommy would have been out until two or three in the morning so they must have been great evenings.

Tommy would recommend YFCU to all of the younger generation regardless of their rural background because of the life-long memories that come from being a member. There is a vast amount of competitions which are both farming and non-farming related so there is something to suit everyone.

Tommy will be in attendance at the 90th anniversary dinner of Ahoghill YFC were he will be cutting the cake alongside the youngest current member.

Tommy is no stranger to undertaking this particular role as he cut the cake at the 80th and 85th anniversary of Ahoghill YFC as well.

The 90th anniversary dinner of Ahoghill YFC will be taking place on Friday 10th September at Ballyscullion Park, Magherafelt. Tickets cost £35 each.