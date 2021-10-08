Renaissance of the Dexter breed continues with a large show entry

Some of the many young breeders involved in the NI Dexter Cattle Group at the Balmoral Show.

The judge for Wednesday’s event was Steve Adcock, a Senior Dexter Cattle Society Judge and current Chair of the UK Dexter Cattle Society. In his comments after the award of the overall Championship to Ryan Lavery’s Derryola Dixie and Reserve Championship to the Bloomer family’s Northbrook Atlas, Steve expressed his delight at the quality and standard of the cattle on display.

In the first class of the day (cow born before 2019) which saw a large entry of 17 cattle, the first time handlers from the next generation of the Bloomer family, Jayne and Grace, did their dad Des proud by bringing home the red rosette with Northbrook Jane.

This was followed by an excellent class of heifers born in 2019 which gave Ryan Lavery’s Derryola Herd their first win of the day. The next junior class heifer saw Ben Neill, a new breeder, who got a second place at his first ever show with Cadian Hope, much to the delight of his support team and he is definitely one to keep an eye on in the future! Another winner in his first time out with Dexters was David Lester in third place.

Ben Neill keeping the Dexter Breed Lines clean and tidy. The Dexter Breed won Best Breed Line at the Show.

Then came the ‘big boys’ and in a close competition of seven bulls the Bloomers Northbrook Atlas, the only Linear Assessed EX 96 Dexter bull in Ireland, edged out Ryan Lavery’s Rathnafishogue T Bone EX95 for the red rosette.

In the overall Championship, Ryan Lavery, the current Chair of the NI Dexter Cattle Group got ‘the tap’ from Steve Adcock with Derryola Dixie, a 27 month old home bred heifer with heifer calf at foot. In close call reserve was the Bloomer Family with their 9 year old stock bull, Northbrook Atlas. This was Ryan’s first Balmoral Championship after a few close runs, including Reserve Champion in 2019 and the result delighted his many supporters in the NI Dexter Cattle Group particularly founding Member Deirdre Hilton MBE, who she was ‘delighted’ by the result.

The NI Dexter Cattle Group were particularly delighted to be awarded Best Beef Presentation from RUAS, in recognition to the level of cleanliness of the Breed Lines in the cattle hall and their exhibitors professionalism in promotion of the Dexter Breed.

The NI Dexter Group would like to thank all who contributed to this RUAS Balmoral Show being such a great success and look forward to the next show in May 2022!

Winner of the Cow Class, Northbrook Jane, superbly Shown by Grace and Jane of the Bloomer Family, Dungannon.

RESULTS

Class 617 Cow or heifer born before 2019

1st Bloomer family- Northbrook Jane

2nd – Ryan Lavery - Ballyboley Calamity

Dexter's taking part in Interbreed Pairs Competition, being led by Matthew and Desmond Bloomer along with Ryan Lavery.

3rd Bloomer Family - Cadian Heidi

Class 618 Heifer born in 2019

1st Ryan Lavery- Derryola Dixie

Class 619 2020 Heifer

Judge, Steve Adcock from Staffordshire taking a close look at the impressive entry from Ben Neil and Suzanne McHugh from Portadown.

1st Exhibitor

2nd Ben Neil Cadian Hope

3rd David Lester Castlescreen Glenda

Class 620 Bull born before 2019

1st Bloomer family Northbrook Atlas EX96

2nd Ryan Lavery - Rathnafishogue T Bone EX95

Desmond Bloomer, Dungannon being congratulated by Fergus McCrossan, Ulster Bank for receiving Reserve Dexter Breed Champion with Northbrook Atlas.

Dexter Breed Champion - Derryola Dixie