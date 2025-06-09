Renewables specialist RenEnergy targets lowering energy costs for agriculture businesses at Cereals 2025

Renewables and solar specialist RenEnergy is set to showcase its energy solutions expertise to agricultural businesses looking to make improve efficiency and resilience on their farms at this year’s Cereals show.

With changing energy prices continuing to put additional strain on farms and agriculture, experts from the RenEnergy team will be on stand to discuss the latest innovations that can deliver commerciality and reliable supply for the sector.

Part of this will be demonstrating to attendees how its energy arbitrage solutions – which use intelligent load shifting through battery energy storage and control systems – can help farms on seasonal or time-of-use tariffs store power during cheaper periods so it can then be used throughout peak working hours when prices are higher.

As rising costs and unpredictable economic conditions continue to pose challenges to the industry, the organisation is highlighting how farming businesses can reduce their dependence on peak-time prices, resulting in cheaper bills. Additionally, attendees will be able to understand how this contributes to improving the overall return on investment from installing solar solutions beyond green energy generation.

RenEnergy at Cereals 2025

As part of its agriculture expertise, RenEnergy will also be offering free land insights reports aimed at helping farmers evaluate the solar potential of land to help produce clean energy. By partnering with the renewables specialist, they can access the tools to understand how they can turn their land into a low-carbon, energy asset to help them continue producing food for the nation.

On average, 40% of a farm’s overall expenditure is spent on energy, making it the largest operating cost for the sector. While prices continue to fluctuate, the company is highlighting that agriculture businesses must look for solutions that help save money and reduce their carbon footprint in the long run.

Damian Baker, managing director of RenEnergy said: “We are looking forward to Cereals this year as part of our ongoing priority to support the farming industry. Since we were formed back in 2006, we have been involved in projects to reduce costly diesel dependency and have been able to support many agri-businesses with energy solutions as the industry continues to evolve.

“With many agricultural businesses using processing machinery well into the night or continuously running refrigeration equipment, energy bills can quickly start to add up. This can have a negative impact on already tight budgets and profit margins. By storing power while it is cheaper for use during peak periods, agricultural operations can ensure that they are not using power when it is at its most expensive.

“More and more, the agriculture sector is challenged to produce high quality product in line with booming demand, all while balancing operational costs. By reducing the sectors largest expense, agriculture businesses can relieve some of the pressure and reinvest those funds into core operations, equipment and staff.

“We are looking forward to speaking to all those working in the agricultural sector, from grain processing to dairy, and irrigation to cold storage, to help them continue their vital work.”

Cereals 2025 is taking place on 11-12 June at Heath Farm in Lincolnshire and RenEnergy will be exhibiting on stand 234. For more information about RenEnergy, please visit www.renenergy.co.uk