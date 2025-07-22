Renewed vigour in the cattle trade at Omagh Mart, bullocks to £2760
Bullocks
Gary Fyffe, Omagh 765k £2760; 740k £2740; 735k £2640, I Clements, Gortaclare 620k £2300; 625k £2280; 580k £2090, Co Armagh Producer, 515k £2250; 490k £2210 and £2200, B and A McLaughlin, Drumquin 505k £2190; 430k £2060 and £2000, J McBeth, Artigarvan 540k £2220; 530k £2120; 450k £2080, P E Devine, Donemana 545k £2150; 525k £2060; 540k £2100; 665k £2520, H Cashel, Aughnacloy 545k £2130; 540k £2070; 580k £2190, R Kerr, Drumquin 585k £2200, S McGarvey, Castlederg 505k £1930; 520k £1940, P McDermott, Fintona 425k £2120; 410k £1900, B Breen, Eskra 425k £2010; 430k £1980; 360k £1940, M McKeown, Gortin 425k £1890; 485k £2010, K McFadden, Mountfield 430k £1760, K Ward, Claudy 300k £1400; 320k £1440; 310k £1410; 320k £1400, S J Irvine, Lack 335k £1490 (3), H O’Neill, Tummery, 350k £1440; 370k £1530; 350k £1450 and Draperstown farmer 390k £1570 (2).
Heifers
S Mulholland, Beragh 460k £2100, Rory McDermott, Cashel 510k £2150; 540k £2250; 565k £2290, Beragh farmer 505k £2100; 485k £2180; 475k £2120; 470k £2070, J McBeth, Artigarvan 525k £2120; 455k £1840, J Young, Carncorn 545k £2180; 440k £1840, R Scott, Newtownstewart 595k £2320; 620k £2350; 645k £2330, N Doherty, Newtownstewart 590k £2270; 635k £2330; 530k £1950, Draperstown farmer 450k £1920, S Murray, Trillick 485k £2030, G J Morris, Crockanboy 380k £1840; 340k £1600; 390k £1810; 395k £1820, J Bratton, Lack 330k £1500, F Donnelly, Trillick 310k £1240 (3) and P McMenamin, Envagh 495k £1900.
Weanlings
B Devine, Glenmornan £1590 and £1360 Limousin heifers, G McCrea, Carrigans £1440 Limousin bull, B Breen, Eskra £1390 Limousin bull, R Kennedy, Claudy £1340 Charolais bull, Jason Smyth, Killen £1250 Speckled Park bull, D Emery, Lettercarn £12360 Hereford bull, R Graham, Mountjoy £1135 Aberdeen Angus bull; £1140 Aberdeen Angus heifer, A Moses, Sixmilecross £1030 Aberdeen Angus bull and K Cassidy, Ederney £1040 and £970 Aberdeen Angus heifers.
Fat cows
B McGlinchey, Castlederg 800k £346 (£2768); 830k £332, G Bradley, Mountfield 630k £346, C Devine, Strabane 660k £346 S Sloan, Irvinestown 700k £344, P K Horisk, Errigal 420k £320; 590k £308, S Gorman, Mountfield 690k £316, D McAskie, Mountjoy 730k £312, M Mullan, Mullaslin 610k £312; 560k £310 and M McNulty, Artigarvan 770k £306.
Friesian cows
William Keys, Lack 670k £260; 610k £224, D Alexander, Omagh 680k £258; 790k £248, N Hutchinson, Trillick 590k £236 and A Armstrong, Omagh 780k £236.
Dropped calves
D Emery, Lettercarn £990 and £955 Charolais heifers, A Cassidy, Ederney £980 Belgian Blue bull, A Moses, Sixmilecross £945 and £930 Aberdeen Angus bulls, C Gibson, Beragh £920 and £850 Aberdeen Angus bulls, A Crumley, Strabane £910 Charolais bull; £780 Charolais heifer, D Shortt, Drumragh £835 Aberdeen Angus bulls (3), B Grimes, Beragh £810 Hereford bull, J Robinson, Claudy £785 Aberdeen Angus bull, T Johnston, Omagh £775 Hereford bull and R Monteith, Fecarry £705 Belgian Blue bull.
