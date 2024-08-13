David Roberts, Director of Strategic Development at Tourism NI, centre, with Victoria and Patrick Bradley, owners of Barney’s Ruins.

AN old Irish settlement near Maghera in County Derry, which has been fully restored as two holiday lets, has been certified by Tourism NI.

Barney’s Ruins was originally made up of a cottage, which dated back to 1830, and a small, adjacent outbuilding.

Award-winning architect Patrick Bradley took on the ambitious renovation of the old ruins in memory of his great-great uncle Barney, who once lived in the cottage.

The two holiday properties can collectively accommodate four adults.

One property is a minimal piece of contemporary architecture which floats elegantly over the old cottage ruins below.

Next door, the barn has been sympathetically restored with a modern twist.

The renovation has won several prestigious architectural awards, including the 2024 Royal Society of Ulster Architects’ Sustainability Award and Small Project of the Year.

Given the ambitious nature of the development, the Tourism NI team worked closely with Patrick and Victoria Bradley to ensure the project met the certification criteria.

Patrick Bradley, owner of Barney’s Ruins, said: “We recognised the demand for authentic and memorable travel experiences and have created a haven for guests to immerse themselves in the history, culture, and natural beauty of the local area.

“The certification process was smooth, thanks to the support and advice from Tourism NI. We are committed to providing an exceptional stay for every visitor.”

David Roberts, Director of Strategic Development at Tourism NI, commented: “It is great to see this historic property be brought back into use for visitors in such an innovative way.

“Barney’s Ruins combines the old and new in a charming, rural setting in mid Ulster.

“The Clachan’s rich history promises to captivate visitors, offering them a memorable and enjoyable experience. I wish Patrick and Victoria every success with their accommodation venture.”

Tourism legislation requires that all visitor accommodation in NI is certified by Tourism NI, even if only let on an ad-hoc basis. Certificates are valid for four years.

The certification process involves a physical inspection of the property and its facilities by a member of the Tourism NI team. A statutory inspection is undertaken every four years in order for a certificate to be renewed.

Proprietors can also avail of operating and marketing advice during the certification process.

Further information about certification is available at Tourism Northern Ireland (tourismni.com) or by emailing [email protected] or calling 028 90 441545.

Further information about Barney’s Ruins is available at www.barneysruins.com