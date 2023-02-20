The research reviewed the future fuel options; hydrogen, biomethane and electric and rated them for a number of attributes.

Joe Lloyd, analyst in Savills rural research, said: “Agricultural machinery is expected to work hard, often in challenging terrain, using hundreds of litres of fuel a day and often requiring refuelling out in the field. Fuel typically accounts for four to five per cent of an arable farmer’s cost of production and the practicalities of any replacement could impact productivity too.”

All the alternatives have drawbacks. Batteries are unable to simultaneously deliver the power and range required. Hydrogen fulfils a number of the requirements for farm fuel but the infrastructure remains underdeveloped and expensive. Biomethane is currently the choice for sustainably-fuelled machinery, having a number of the better traits associated with diesel, but would require large upfront expenditure on dedicated machinery and the accompanying infrastructure.

Biomethane is currently the most likely candidate for widescale adoption and some mainstream manufacturers already offer biomethane fuelled tractors. Biomethane offers a number of environmental benefits, such as a low carbon cost, the potential to capture methane emissions from slurry lagoons for processing into this fuel, and the promotion of a circular economy on-farm. Integrated within a bioenergy with carbon capture and storage system, biomethane fuel may form part of a carbon negative farming system in the future.

Such possibilities are a long way off, however, and a number of practical issues must be tackled beforehand.

Duncan Winspear Savills food and farming consultant, added: “There is a way to go before alternatives to diesel become mainstream with challenges to overcome including safe on farm storage, ease of transportation to off lying land or the refuelling of machinery working continuously in fields.”