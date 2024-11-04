Pedigree Limousin bulls reached a ceiling of 5,200gns at the breed society’s autumn show and sale, sponsored by Fane Valley Stores and hosted by JA McClelland and Sons at Ballymena Livestock Mart.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Auctioneer Graham Loughrey reported an 87% clearance with 20 bulls changing hands to level at £3,507 each.

Leading trade at the annual autumn sale was the intermediate and reserve overall male champion Carmorn Usher, bred by Francis McAuley from Toomebridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This nineteen-month-old bull was sired by Ampertaine Nugent and bred from the Rocky daughter, Carmorn Margarita – one of 65 cows in the herd.

Reserve senior champion Ashview Uphold realised 4,000gns for Victor and Stephen Keys. (Picture: Alfie Shaw)

This bull has F94L and Q204X myostatin genes and sold to commercial beef producer P McGurk from from Plumbridge, County Tyrone.

Second highest bid of the evening was 5,000gns, realised by the junior and overall male champion Millgate Universe consigned by Michael Loughran, and daughter Christina, who run 35 pedigree cows at Cookstown.

Sired by the herd’s senior stock bull Norman Ely, this seventeen-month-old entry is the first calf bred from the Carrowreagh Narasaki daughter, Millgate Sky.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has F94L and NT821 myostatin genes and sold to C Murray from Derrynoose, Keady, County Armagh.

The junior and supreme male champion was Millgate Universe bred by Michael Loughran. Included are Seamus Mullan, Fane Valley Stores, and judge John O’Kane. Picture: Alfie Shaw. (Pic: Alfie Shaw)

Two lots came under the hammer at 4,000gns.

First to sell was the reserve senior champion Ashview Uphold, a twenty-month-old Norman Ely son bred by Victor and Stephen Keys, Dromore, County Tyrone.

He was bred from the Ampertaine Abracadabra daughter, Togherdoo Eskie, and has NT821 Q204X genes. Buyer was Martin Barr from Larne.

Also selling at 4,000gns was the youngest bull forward, Draperhill Utah, from the Rodgers family’s herd at Dromara.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sale leader at 5,200gns was the intermediate and reserve male champion Carmorn Usher bred by Frances McAuley. (Picture: Alfie Shaw)

This fifteen-month-old entry is by Huntershall Rodman, and bred from the Maraiscote Muddy daughter, Draperhill Ruby. A first prize winner, he has F94L and Q204X genes and sold to K Bell from Aughnacloy.

The senior champion Glenmarshal Theo sold at 3,800gns for Trevor Shields from Kilkeel.

Sired by the 60-cow herd’s 38,000 Euro stock bull Carrickmore Maximus, his dam is the Wilodge Granville daughter, Ronick Pelican.

This twenty-six-month-old bull has F94L and Q204X myostatin genes and sold to William Hanna from Kilkeel. Three lots from the Glenmarshal prefix sold to average £3,395 per head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Senior champion Glenmarshal Theo realised 3,800gns for Trevor Shields. (Picture: Alfie Shaw)

Following close behind at 3,700gns was the second placed Carrickaldreen Usher exhibited by Peter and Serena Murphy from Newry.

Sired by Ampertaine Elgin, he is out of the home-bred Trueman Idol daughter, Carrickaldreen Oriana. This six-month-old bull has double F94L genes and sold to C Windrum from Ballygowan, County Down.

Females peaked at 2,200gns, paid to Raymond Savage, Drumahoe, for the reserve female champion Aghadolgan Valerie.

This nine-month-old heifer was sired by Glenrock Redemption and is bred from Garryvaughan Ridea. Buyers were Messrs P and S McNally from Cookstown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The female champion Aghadolgan Urena sold for 2,100gns to P McConnell from Ligoniel, Belfast.

This fourteen-month-old Goldies Olympia heifer has double F94L myostatin genes.

Reserve junior champion was Aghadolgan Uthman bred by Raymond Savage. (Picture: Alfie Shaw)

The pre-sale show was judged by John O’Kane from the noted Gleneagle Herd based at Garvagh.

​

Results from the showring:

Class 1, Senior bull – 1, and senior champion, Trevor Shields, Glenmarshal Theo by Carrickmore Maximus; 2, Trevor Shields, Glenmarshal Tod by Lowerffrydd Empire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Class 2, Senior bull - 1, and reserve senior champion, Victor and Stephen Keys, Ashview Uphold by Norman Ely; 2, Trevor Shields, Glenmarshal Ultimus by Carrickmore Maximus; 3, Messrs J & J Aiken, Carnew Usher by Westpit Omaha.

Class 3, Intermediate bull – 1, intermediate champion and reserve male champion, Francis McAuley, Carmorn Usher by Ampertaine Nugent; 2, Peter and Serena Murphy, Carrickaldreen Universe by Whinfellpark Lomu; 3, I Robb, Mullawinny Upbeat by Ampertaine Elgin.

Class 4, Intermediate bull – 1, and reserve intermediate champion, Rodgers Family, Draperhill Ultrasonic by Huntershall Rodman; 2, Peter and Serena Murphy, Carrickaldreen Usher by Ampertaine Elgin; 3, J & A Callion, Ashhollow Uboat by Millgate Rocketman; 4, GM McCague, Bridgeview Ubolt by Ballinahinch Noah.

Class 5, Intermediate bull – 1, Messrs J & J Aiken, Carnew Ubet by Whinfellpark Lomu; 2, Miss L Savage, Castlerock Ultimo by Grahams Rooney; 3, Raymond Savage, Aghadolgan Ulrico by Carrickmore Maximus; 4, Messrs J and J Aiken, Carnew Umpire by Carnew Scout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Class 6 – Junior bull – 1, junior champion and overall male champion, Michael Loughran, Millgate Universe by Norman Ely; 2, and reserve junior champion, Raymond Savage, Aghadolgan Uthman by Gorrycam Phantom; 3, Messrs J & J Aiken, Carnew Underorders by Carnew Millreef.

Class 7 – Junior bull – 1, Rodgers Family, Draperhill Utah by Huntershall Rodman.

Class 8 – Female – 1, and female champion, Raymond Savage, Aghadolgan Urena by Goldies Olympia; 2, and reserve female champion, Raymond Savage, Aghadolgan Valerie by Glenrock Redemption.