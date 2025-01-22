Reset moment following Independent Farm Assurance Review

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Ulster Farmers’ Union has welcomed the publication of the Independent Farm Assurance Review Report.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the first comprehensive evaluation of UK farm assurance schemes in 30 years.

As a key supporter and contributor to this independent review, the UFU has commended the Commissioners and Promar International for delivering such a thorough and critical assessment of farm assurance schemes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farmers have long recognised the importance of assurance schemes in providing consumers with confidence and integrity in the food they produce. However, the FAR Report makes it clear that significant improvements are needed to rebuild trust among primary producers and ensure that assurance schemes deliver effectively for the entire food supply chain.

UFU president William Irvine. (Pic: McAuley Multimedia)

While the UFU will take the necessary time to carefully analyse the proposed strategic themes and recommendations, the union wants to highlight key areas which it submitted to this review where it considers reform is essential.

“It is vital that all new standards undergo robust financial analysis and are developed through a balanced process, with greater involvement from primary producers. Standards must work with farmers, not against them.”

“Inspections should be based on guidance and support rather than rigid enforcement. This approach will reduce unnecessary pressure on farmers while maintaining high standards.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Greater consideration must be given to regional differences and challenges. Farm assurance schemes must reflect devolved policies and the realities on the ground and address these issues satisfactorily.”

“The fundamental purpose of farm assurance schemes must be to provide consumers with trust in the food they buy while fostering improved communication and trust with farmers.”

UFU president, William Irvine, stated: “This report confirms what farmers across Northern Ireland have been saying for years – the current system needs to change.

“Farmers’ concerns about unnecessary complexity, costs, and a lack of genuine collaboration have been ignored for too long. It’s time for assurance schemes to revisit their core purpose. Farmers want assurance schemes they can believe in, not bureaucratic systems that fail to deliver value.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UFU supports the NFU’s call for this report to be a reset moment.

However, it urges assurance schemes and all stakeholders to move beyond words and “deliver meaningful change”.

“Farmers will no longer tolerate a ‘top-down’ approach to standards and inspections that leaves them disillusioned and overburdened. We need an assurance system that works for farmers and consumers alike,” Mr Irvine added.

The UFU remains committed to working with all relevant stakeholders to ensure these changes happen.

“Farmers deserve better, and we will not rest until the system is reformed and trust is restored,” he ended.