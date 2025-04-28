Residents invited to mark VE Day 80 with a programme of events in Coleraine this May

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents are invited to join with Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe on Thursday 8 May 2025.

On the day, Coleraine will host a programme of flagship events including a special commemorative beacon lighting ceremony at 9.30pm.

Members of the public are invited to pay their respects to those who lost their lives and remember the sacrifices made in the name of peace.

In conjunction with VE Day 80 flagship celebrations in Coleraine, on Thursday 1 May, Council’s Museums Services will unveil a new exhibition ‘Cheers and Tears: Local Stories of VE Day’ in Coleraine Town Hall at 7.30pm. Looking back to the end of World War Two, the exhibition explores how towns and villages celebrated the end of conflict in Europe, the experiences of local service personnel and the social change following the war. The free exhibition is open Tuesday to Saturday 11am – 4pm, through to 30 August.

On the day, Coleraine will host a programme of flagship events including a special commemorative beacon lighting ceremony.

Alongside this, a competition for local schools has been running to design a souvenir mug to mark VE Day 80.

In the lead up to 8 May, Council’s Town and Village team are encouraging town centre businesses to dress their windows in a period theme to mark VE Day 80. Judges will present the winner with a handcrafted trophy made by Alan Dean of Scenic Woodcraft, who also created the Spring Fair trophy earlier this month.

On Thursday 8 May, the celebrations begin in New Row Presbyterian Church Hall, with a VE Day Tea Dance from 2pm – 4pm. Enjoy an afternoon of tea, buns and dancing to the music of Francis Faulkner. Admission is free and limited places are available. Please book via Eventbrite at the following link: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/ve-day-tea-dance-tickets-1306820628679?aff=oddtdtcreator

From 6pm, Queen Street will host a military village alongside historians who will give attendees an overview of World War II. While on Church Street, members of the public will be able to enjoy a static military vehicle display.

On Thursday 8 May, the celebrations begin in New Row Presbyterian Church Hall, with a VE Day Tea Dance.

Alderman Michelle Knight-McQuillan who is the Chair of Council’s Commemoration and Celebration Sub-Committee has looked forward to the flagship event saying: “Council is delighted to have a programme of activities to mark VE Day 80 on the 8th May and I would encourage members of the public to mark this date in your calendars and come along.”

Alderman Knight McQuillan continued: “As a Borough we are honoured to mark what remains an historic day in our past and it is fitting that we mark the occasion; Churches throughout the Borough are invited to join together at 6.30pm for a collective ringing of church bells, a poignant moment to mark the significance of the day.”

Coleraine’s Diamond will be set up with picnic tables and bunting and entertainment will commence from approximately 6.35pm. The award-winning vocalists the Leading Ladies will perform with their unique harmony style, while crowds will also be treated to music and drama displays.

Between 8.30pm – 8.40pm a parade will leave Coleraine Leisure Centre, making its way through the town centre for arrival at the Diamond for 8.45pm for an Act of Remembrance led by Rev. Dd JI Thompson MBE DL. Members of the public who wish to participate in the act of remembrance are kindly asked to take their places well in advance of 9pm.

Council's Museums Services will unveil a new exhibition 'Cheers and Tears: Local Stories of VE Day'.

The day’s proceedings will continue with a performance by Counterpoint choir at 8.30pm, prior to the parade’s arrival at the Diamond.

The Lighting of the Commemorative VE Day 80 Beacon taking place at 9:30pm - marking the conclusion of the programme.

For more information on the event please visit https://www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com/whats-on/ve-day-80-p942601