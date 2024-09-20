Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

﻿Chief Constable Jon Boutcher met with a delegation from Retail NI at PSNI Headquarters on Friday 20 September.

Speaking after the meeting, Chief Constable Boutcher said: “Today’s meeting was a valuable opportunity to discuss the significant criminal challenges facing the retail sector.

“These include shocking cases of violence against staff and increasing levels of shoplifting offences impacting on local businesses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are very much alive to these and other pressures across the retail sector and are determined to do everything in our power, through collaborative approaches with industry, to reduce incidents and harm to staff and businesses.”

From left, George Rankin (Henderson Group), Chief Constable Jon Boutcher, Glyn Roberts (CEO Retail NI), Peter Jez and Chris O’Reilly (Retail Zoo) met with key stakeholders from the local business and retail sector at Police Service of Northern Ireland Headquarters. (Pic: Freelance)

Chief Constable Boutcher continued: “The PSNI, in partnership with local PCSPs and the Business Crime Partnership, already works extremely closely with businesses and this partnership working is a real resource multiplier.

“Our officers and staff carry out a range of effective proactive work against business crime; in that regard Northern Ireland is served better than most other parts of the UK. However, as in most areas of policing our difficult funding environment and the record low numbers of officers are having a real impact on our capacity for this work.

“In particular, we are feeling the reduction in our numbers of neighbourhood officers who are key to maintaining effective local relationships and reducing crime.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“In spite of these pressures I have assured everyone at today’s meeting that we will continue to work closely with all partners to robustly tackle business and retail crime and to help ensure that Northern Ireland remains a safe, attractive and prosperous place to live and do business.”

Glyn Roberts, CEO of Retail NI, said afterwards: “This was a worthwhile meeting with the Chief Constable to discuss the huge impact that crime is having on our members business, their staff, and the wider economy. It is a startling statistic that 67% of our members surveyed in our recent report that their staff have been victims of assault and threats and 51% were losing staff as a result.

“Our members are really struggling with the growing epidemic of shoplifting and we need to ensure tougher sanctions are put in place for those found guilty of this crime.

“Retail NI fully supports the Chief Constable’s call for more funding for the PSNI, particularly for their Neighbourhood Teams, who play such an important role keeping our town and city centres safe places for our members, staff and customers.

“We want to reinforce the message that a more effective partnership between business, police, Department of Justice, and the public is the only way in which we can improve this situation.”