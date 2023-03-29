Speaking ahead of today’s meeting, Retail NI Chief Executive, Glyn Roberts, said: “These ATM robberies are attacks on local independent retailers who provide a valuable community service. We would urge all businesses who have ATMs to be vigilant and ask members of the public with any information on the recent robberies to contact the PSNI.

“There is now a perfect storm of problems around rural ATMs. In addition to the robberies, because the Assembly is down, many of our rural members will this week lose rate relief on their ATMs. This will cost tens of thousands on top of their already expensive rate bills.

“With so many bank branch closures, our members provide an invaluable service to many communities to access cash with their ATMs.”

Glyn Roberts, Retail NI.

Mr Roberts warned that, unless there is a crackdown on the robberies, and a restoration of the ATM Rate Relief, “many rural areas of Northern Ireland could see dozens more ATMs closing”.

“This will put further pressure on people on benefits and pensioners who use cash to budget and rely on ATMs to access cash in many rural areas will be severely limited,” he added.

Earlier this month, Detective Superintendent Neill, said officers are “100 per cent committed to putting a stop to this crime; a crime that strikes at the very heart of our rural communities”.