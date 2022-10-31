Retail unit in County Antrim, suitable for a range of uses, available to let immediately for £12,000 per annum
A spacious retail unit, suitable for a range of uses, is now available to let in County Antrim for £12,000 per annum plus rates.
The retail premises at 90 Ballyclare Road, Glengormley, are situated in a prominent position just a short distance from the Antrim Road, Glengormley, and adjacent to a large Tesco store.
Available to let immediately through Neill Estate Agents, the two-storey unit provides a large, open plan main showroom on the ground floor - which could be partitioned if required - as well as a ground floor office/store, utility area and further store room.
Upstairs, there are currently six rooms, which could be reconfigured as required, and a WC.
Outside, the property boasts ample parking to the front and a large gated yard/parking area to the rear.
This unit could be suitable for a variety of uses, subject to any necessary approvals. You can view the listing here, or contact Neill Estate Agents on Tel. 028 9127 0283.
