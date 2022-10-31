The retail premises at 90 Ballyclare Road, Glengormley, are situated in a prominent position just a short distance from the Antrim Road, Glengormley, and adjacent to a large Tesco store.

Available to let immediately through Neill Estate Agents, the two-storey unit provides a large, open plan main showroom on the ground floor - which could be partitioned if required - as well as a ground floor office/store, utility area and further store room.

Upstairs, there are currently six rooms, which could be reconfigured as required, and a WC.

Spacious two-storey retail premises just off Antrim Road, Glengormley. Image: Neill Estate Agents

Outside, the property boasts ample parking to the front and a large gated yard/parking area to the rear.

This unit could be suitable for a variety of uses, subject to any necessary approvals. You can view the listing here, or contact Neill Estate Agents on Tel. 028 9127 0283.

