Return of ‘The Farmers Choir’

Ivan Johnston and Barkley Thompson

The Farmers’ Choir is based in the Mid Antrim area and hasn’t met for two years due to Covid 19. The choir started a few years before Covid 19 with the help of Yvonne Carson of the Northern Health and Social Care Trust and Ivan Johnston of the UFU Mid and West Antrim groups. So they’re really excited to get going again!

Members will be meeting in at Tullygarley community centre. The choir members are very grateful to new sponsors Henry Brothers Ltd, Magherafelt and they also have a new choir master, the well-known Mr Barkley Thompson.

Organisers give a warm welcome all the previous choir members and if you would like to join them for the first time you will be made very welcome too!