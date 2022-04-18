Return of ‘The Farmers Choir’
The Farmers’ Choir is starting up again on Tuesday, 10th May at 8.00pm.
The Farmers’ Choir is based in the Mid Antrim area and hasn’t met for two years due to Covid 19. The choir started a few years before Covid 19 with the help of Yvonne Carson of the Northern Health and Social Care Trust and Ivan Johnston of the UFU Mid and West Antrim groups. So they’re really excited to get going again!
Members will be meeting in at Tullygarley community centre. The choir members are very grateful to new sponsors Henry Brothers Ltd, Magherafelt and they also have a new choir master, the well-known Mr Barkley Thompson.
Organisers give a warm welcome all the previous choir members and if you would like to join them for the first time you will be made very welcome too!
Organisers will run the choir on Covid19 rules, so it should be very safe for everyone to meet. It will be great to see you there - it’s been too long.