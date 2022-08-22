Return of the Ould Lammas Fair - Here’s what is happening and where

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular event runs from Saturday 27 August until Tuesday 30 August.

Visitors can look forward to four fun days filled with festivities and attractions, as the town prepares to welcome thousands of people once again, with plenty of dulse and yellowman as well.

This year’s entertainment programme is bigger than ever, featuring everything from live music, seafront fireworks, circus skills, drumming workshops and fairground rides.

The popular Horse Fair at The Ould Lammas Fair. Excitement is building for the long-awaited return of the Ould Lammas Fair in Ballycastle.

Alongside this, the traditional market stalls will line the town on Monday and Tuesday, coupled with Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market at the seafront, while the event’s historic origins will be celebrated at Fairhill Street where traditional horse trading will continue – a spectacle not to be missed.

Looking ahead to the fair, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, said: “The Ould Lammas Fair is a significant social occasion for many, and its return will be warmly welcomed.

“Families and friends will be preparing to visit Ballycastle at the end of the month for this much-loved celebration and council is very proud of its role in maintaining and developing its traditions.

“We have been working hard with our partners on an enhanced programme throughout the weekend and across the two main fair days as well, and I’m looking forward to seeing its successful return.”

Pictured at the Ould Lammas Fair Fun Point to Point Horse Races to raise funds for the Riding for the Disabled on Ballycastle Beach on Saturday evening as the Ould Lammas Fair weekend of activites gets underway. PICTURE STEVEN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Ould Lammas Fair – what’s happening and where:

* Fairground, Quay Road Playing Fields, Friday 26 to Tuesday 30 August. Children’s amusements, the seafront, Saturday – Tuesday.

* Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market, the Seafront, Saturday – Tuesday.

* Heavy Horse Show, Sheskburn House car park, Saturday 12 noon – 3pm.

Visitors enjoying The Ould Lammas Fair

* Horse Races, Ballycastle beach, Saturday from 5pm.

* Fireworks, the seafront, Sunday from 9.30pm.

* Live music from 30 Mile Limit, The Diamond, Sunday from 9.45pm.

* Musical entertainment, Council Stage at the Marina car park, Monday 11am – 6.30pm and Tuesday 11am – 5pm.

End of event fireworks at The Ould Lammas Fair

* Circus Skills Workshop, seafront green opposite The Shorebird Café, Monday and Tuesday 11am – 5pm.

* Drumming Workshop, seafront green opposite The Shorebird Café, Monday and Tuesday 12 noon – 4pm.

* Horse trading, Fairhill Street, 10am – 6pm Monday and Tuesday.

* Animal Farm, Fairhill Street, 11am – 5pm Monday and Tuesday.

* North Coast Alpacas, Fairhill Street, 11am – 4pm Monday only.

* Pony rides with Riding for the Disabled, Fairhill Street 11am – 4pm, Monday and Tuesday.

Quiet Time for people with additional needs takes place as follows:

* Quay Road Amusements Friday 6pm – 7pm

* Animal Farm, Alpacas, Circus Skills Workshop, Monday 11am – 12noon.