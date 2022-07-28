‘Review your security’ after incidents of thefts involving quads and tools

Police understand the significant cost implications, as well as the inconvenience a theft of this kind can have, and are encouraging everyone to review their security to minimise their risk of becoming a victim of crime.

Supt. Johnston McDowell commented: “Police have recently noticed a number of incidents of thefts of quads and tools.

“We understand thefts such as these can have a detrimental effect on a farming businesses.

“We want to work with you to prevent your equipment from being stolen.

“If possible please keep quads etc. out of sight and kept in a secure shed, and apply approved locks and chains to ensure they are secure.”

He continued: “Police also regularly host trailer marking and information events at local marts and rural groups.

“Trailer marking involves painting or engraving a unique ID mark on trailers in an easily visible area using stencils.

“Please also consider fitting a tracked device on your vehicle and mark your tools.

“If you need free crime prevention advice see PSNI advice web pages, or get in touch with your local station on 101.

“We would urge the public that if you notice something which does not look right, are aware of machinery or equipment being moved at odd times, phone police on the 101 number as soon as possible.