Rhubarb is a vegetable which tastes sublime with sweet and sour dishes
In February we’re gifted delicate, pink new season rhubarb but now it’s the turn of summer rhubarb.
This is an entirely more robust crop than its more refined name sake. It’s lip puckeringly sour and I remember dipping pieces of it into sugar when I was a child for the taste sensation then of a Tangtastic sweet. There’s still nothing to beat sweet, sour rhubarb baked in buttery pastry, straight from the oven.
Although we treat it as a fruit, rhubarb is a vegetable and can be used in savoury dishes as well as sweet. Fresh caught oily mackerel or roast duck or pork really benefits from its sharpness.
Making a chutney is the best way to preserve the essence of the rhubarb. Simmer 200ml of cider vinegar with 400g soft brown sugar, 100g raisins, 2 chopped red onions, 25g grated ginger and teaspoon of salt for five minutes then add 1kg of chopped rhubarb. Bring to the boil then simmer for 15 minutes. Lovely with cheese, cold meats or hot sausage rolls.
The recipes this week focus on the sweet side of things. The first is for a rhubarb and orange custard tart with a crumble topping. Rhubarb and orange work really well together and this combines that with the classic pairings of custard and crumble in one magnificent bite. Zingy rhubarb, wobbly custard and buttery crunchy crumble - pure joy.
Rhubarb is Asian in origin and naturally goes well with their associated flavours, hence the traditional accompaniment of ginger in many recipes. It also works well with coconut. Rhubarb and raspberry are another winning combination. The recipe here is for a tart with rhubarb and raspberry jam, topped with coconut meringue. The shortcake base is enriched with egg yolks and pressed into a tin, topped with a rich jam and a flourish of meringue using the whites. Serve warm with cream or cool and eat as a tray bake to have with a cup of tea – the recipe that gives you two bites of the cherry.