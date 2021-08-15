Rhubarb is a vegetable which tastes sublime with sweet and sour dishes

A Generic Photo of some harvested rhubarb stems. See PA Feature GARDENING Greenhouse. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/thinkstockphotos. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature GARDENING Greenhouse.

This is an entirely more robust crop than its more refined name sake. It’s lip puckeringly sour and I remember dipping pieces of it into sugar when I was a child for the taste sensation then of a Tangtastic sweet. There’s still nothing to beat sweet, sour rhubarb baked in buttery pastry, straight from the oven.

Although we treat it as a fruit, rhubarb is a vegetable and can be used in savoury dishes as well as sweet. Fresh caught oily mackerel or roast duck or pork really benefits from its sharpness.

Making a chutney is the best way to preserve the essence of the rhubarb. Simmer 200ml of cider vinegar with 400g soft brown sugar, 100g raisins, 2 chopped red onions, 25g grated ginger and teaspoon of salt for five minutes then add 1kg of chopped rhubarb. Bring to the boil then simmer for 15 minutes. Lovely with cheese, cold meats or hot sausage rolls.

The recipes this week focus on the sweet side of things. The first is for a rhubarb and orange custard tart with a crumble topping. Rhubarb and orange work really well together and this combines that with the classic pairings of custard and crumble in one magnificent bite. Zingy rhubarb, wobbly custard and buttery crunchy crumble - pure joy.