Richill WI ladies take ‘best overall’ at music festival

It was lovely to be back in person after a break of two years due to the covid pandemic and the ladies were treated to the usual high standard of recital.

There were not as many entries this year but enough to make an enjoyable music festival with pieces ranging from Sing for pleasure, Choral, folk and sacred.

Categories were; Ensemble for up to 12 voices, contralto, alto, solo folk and songs from a show.

Slemish WI.

After all the participants had performed the adjudicator Mr Alan Murray, gave his considered professional and encouraging critiques. In his closing remarks he congratulated all the entries on achieving a very high standard and encouraged everyone to keep on singing.

The Federation Chairman Margaret Broome presented the trophies, with the best overall going to Richill W.I.

The Templepatrick W.I. provided morning coffee and delicious scones.

The vote of thanks was given by Marie Darrah and the afternoon finished with the singing of A Countrywoman’s Song.

Kells & Connor WI.

The talented prize winners were as follows:-

Class 1 – Burgess trophy (Sing for Pleasure- own choice), Kells and Connor W.I.

Class 3 – Alice Chestnutt Shield (choral folk - own choice), Ballyblack W.I.

Class 4 – Ballyrogan Salver (Choral sacred), Ballyblack W.I.

Richill WI

Class 5 – Carrickfergus Cup (Ensemble 12 voices +), Ballyblack and Quoile W.I.

Class 6 – Priory Cup (Ensemble 5-12 voices) Ballyblack W.I.

Class 7 – Crystal Bowl (intermediate, for any choir that hasn’t won any choral class during the last three years), Slemish W.I.

Class 8 – Joan Norman Rose Bowl, (Ensemble 2-4 voices), Ballyblack W.I.

Ballyblack WI.

Class 10- Havelock Nelson Medal (Contralto untrained) - Kerrie Mumford

Class 11 - Sam Henry Cup (Alto trained), Margaret Taylor

Class 13 - Sam Henry Cup (Solo Folk- own choice) Margaret Taylor and Hazel Campbell

Class 14- Arts Sub-Committee Cup (Song from a show - own choice) Hazel Campbell