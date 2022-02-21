Rise in input costs a concern

The Minister was commenting following the publication of the first (provisional) estimate for 2021 farm incomes, which indicate that the ‘Total Income from Farming’ (TIFF) in Northern Ireland rose by 8.3% (8.0% in real terms) from £463million in 2020 to £501million in 2021.

Mr Poots said: “It is welcomed that the total income from farming figure increased between 2020 and 2021 by 8.3%. This increase is on the back of improved prices for farm produce during 2021 but it’s disappointing that most of these price gains were offset by substantial increases in input costs. Rising input costs have been a concern during 2021 and continue to be as we move into 2022.”

Minister Poots continued: “Farm level estimates also show that not all farm types experienced an increase in incomes in 2021. In particular, the incomes of pig farms are substantially down due to lower pigmeat prices and much higher feed costs during 2021. Like all farm sectors, the pig sector has faced market fluctuations before but the combination of both lower prices and rising costs has been very testing and I have been working with the sector closely and continue to monitor the situation.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Total Gross Output for agriculture in Northern Ireland was 9% higher at £2.43 billion in 2021. There was an 11% increase in the value of output from the livestock sector, while field crops increased by 34% and horticulture was 9% lower. These figures are for the calendar year and therefore they represent the outturn across two harvest years.

Dairying remains the largest contributor to the total value of Gross Output at £805 million in 2021; an increase of 20% between 2020 and 2021. The annual average farm-gate milk price increased by 16% to 31.53 pence per litre while the volume of raw milk produced in Northern Ireland increased by 3% to 2.5 billion litres.

The output value of cattle was 7% higher at £485 million in 2021. The total number of animals slaughtered increased by 1.0% in 2021, whereas, the average carcase weights for clean and cull animals were 0.5% higher and 0.6% lower respectively. These changes resulted in the volume of meat produced being 1.2% higher in 2021.

The average producer price for finished clean cattle was £3.83 per kilogram in 2021 while the average producer price for cull animals was £2.70 per kilogram. These prices were both 11% higher than their respective averages for 2020. In addition to these changes, there were also increases in the number of store cattle imported to Northern Ireland in 2021.

The value of output from sheep increased by 13% to £95 million in 2021. The total number of sheep slaughtered decreased by 7% in 2021 whereas the average carcass weight increased by 0.5% to 22 kilograms. Volume of sheep meat produced decreased 7% in 2021. The average producer price increased by 18% to £5.35 per kg.

The value of output in the poultry sector increased by 8% to £325 million in 2021 while the egg sector increased by 4% to £125 million. The value of pig output decreased by 2% to £209 million. All intensive sectors recorded an increase in production volumes, with pigs up by 4%, eggs up by 3%, and poultry up 3% compared with the previous year. Producer prices in the poultry and eggs sectors increased by 8% and 1% respectively, whereas, the producer price for pigs decreased by 5%.

The total output value for field crops increased by 34% in 2021 to £84 million. This was mainly as a result of increases in grain prices and yields for cereal crops grown in 2021. The value of output for cereals increased by 50% to £47 million whereas the value of output for potatoes decreased by 2% to £21 million.

Output values for field crops are across a calendar year and include production from two harvests.

The value of output recorded in the Horticulture sector was lower year on year for 2021, at £87 million. Mushrooms is the largest contributor to this sector in value terms, with an estimated output value of £30 million.

The estimated value of the 2021 direct payments (Basic Payment Scheme, Greening Payment and Young Farmers’ Payment) was £308 million, representing an increase of 4%, when compared with the 2020 payments.

The total value of Gross Inputs increased by 10% in 2021, to £1.72 billion. Feedstuffs costs, which accounted for 56% of the total Gross Input estimate, increased by 14% to £958 million in 2021. There was a 2% increase in the volume of feedstuffs purchased and a 12% increase in the average price paid per tonne.

The total cost of fertilisers in 2021 increased by 15% with an 8% decrease in the volume purchased and a 26% increase in the average price paid per tonne. There was also an 8% rise in total lime purchases, with the result that total expenditure on fertilisers and lime increased by 16% to £96 million.

Total machinery expenses increased by 8% to £152 million in 2021, mainly as a result of an 18% increase in the cost of fuel and oils.