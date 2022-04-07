Road closed as fire crews tackle large shed blaze
Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are currently at the scene of a large shed on fire.
By Joanne Knox
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 12:06 pm
The Ballybogey Road in Portrush is currently closed in both directions at the junction of Ballyrashane Road and Old Town Road due to the ongoing fire in the area.
Diversions are in place and police are advising motorists to seek an alternative route for their journey.
It is understood NIFRS were called to the fire just after 9.30am this morning.
Two appliances from Coleraine and two from Portrush are in attendance.