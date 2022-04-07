Road closed as fire crews tackle large shed blaze

The Ballybogey Road in Portrush is currently closed in both directions at the junction of Ballyrashane Road and Old Town Road due to the ongoing fire in the area.

Diversions are in place and police are advising motorists to seek an alternative route for their journey.

It is understood NIFRS were called to the fire just after 9.30am this morning.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire and Rescue.