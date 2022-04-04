Road closed following serious RTC - Air Ambulance and NIFRS in attendance
A road has been closed in both directions following a serious road traffic collision this afternoon.
By Joanne Knox
Monday, 4th April 2022, 4:18 pm
Updated
Monday, 4th April 2022, 4:20 pm
The Air Ambulance and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are both at the scene of the accident on the Ballyblack Road East, Newtownards, close to Carrodore
Police are advising motorists to exercise caution in the area.
Diversions are in place at the junctions with Manse Road and Grangee Road.