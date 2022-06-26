Road closure as police return to scene of fatal accident

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit investigating the fatal road traffic collision on the Belfast Road, Dundrum on December 16, 2021 are to return to the scene on Monday, June 27 and Tuesday, June 28.

Closures will be in place on the A24 Newcastle Road between Drumaness Road and Main Street in Seaforde from 10pm on Monday until 2am on Tuesday; and the A2 Dundrum Road between the Blackstaff Road and Main Street in Dundrum between 1am and 5am on Tuesday.

Access will be facilitated for emergency vehicles and diversions will be clearly signposted.

Police and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance attended the scene of the tragedy on the Lough Fea Road