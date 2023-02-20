The scene testing is part of the investigation into the death of 35-year-old Catriona Johnston, who was a pedestrian and died at the scene of the collision at approximately 7pm that night.

The road will be closed this evening from 8pm until midnight, and traffic will be diverted onto the Windyhill Road.Sergeant Green said: “The investigation to establish the circumstances of the collision is continuing, and I would like to make a further appeal to anyone with any information which could assist us to get in touch.

“The incident happened on a busy road at a busy time of day, so we would be grateful if any witnesses who have not already done so could make contact, particularly any motorists with a dash cam in their vehicle who were travelling along the Dunhill Road or who were in the area at the time the collision took place.

“Enquiries are being conducted by specialist investigators from the Collision Investigation Unit.

“The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 1653 06/12/22.”

