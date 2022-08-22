Road reopens after serious accident

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision on the Moyarget Road was reported last night (Sunday 21 August) at around 10.20pm.

Detective Inspector MacCionáoith commented: “At this stage, we believe two people had been walking along the road when there was a collision with a van.

“The driver of the van drove off from the scene without stopping to check on the injured people.

Police at accident scene

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s were taken to hospital, with the man’s condition described as serious.

“A 34-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody at this time.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who has information, particularly if you have any mobile phone or dash cam footage which could be of interest in our investigation, or if you noticed a red Ford Transit Connect van in the Ballycastle area around 10.20pm.

“We can be contacted on 101, quoting reference 2001 21/08/22.”