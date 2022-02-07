Road run to raise funds for seven-year-old Harry and his family

Little Harry was diagnosed with leukaemia in late 2021.

In order to undergo treatment, Harry and his family will have to relocate to Bristol for several months.

The fundraiser has been organised by Amy McCaw and her family, with proceeds from the event going to the Simpson family to help cover their costs.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seven-year-old Harry Simpson and his dad William

For her 18th birthday in March, Amy asked to arrange the fundraising road run to support their family friends.

The road run will be held on Saturday 19 March at the Runway, Moss Road, Millisle, with the kind permission of Walter and Richard Brown.

Registration will be from 12noon, with the run getting underway at 1.30pm.

All tractors and lorries are very welcome and the cost will be £15 per vehicle.