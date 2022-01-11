Road to airport closed due to incident involving horses

News

The horses are understood to have broke out of a nearby field and are believed to have made their way to a busy car park at the airport.

There are reports one of the animals has been injured after it was involved in a collision with a vehicle.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The Ballyrobin Road near Belfast International Airport has been closed in both directions due to a number of horses loose on the carriageway.