Road to airport closed due to incident involving horses
The road to Belfast International Airport has been closed following reports of loose horses in the vicinity.
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 6:11 pm
The horses are understood to have broke out of a nearby field and are believed to have made their way to a busy car park at the airport.
There are reports one of the animals has been injured after it was involved in a collision with a vehicle.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “The Ballyrobin Road near Belfast International Airport has been closed in both directions due to a number of horses loose on the carriageway.
“Officers are working to clear the road as quickly as possible, but motorists are being advised of delays.”