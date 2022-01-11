Road to airport closed due to incident involving horses

The road to Belfast International Airport has been closed following reports of loose horses in the vicinity.

By Joanne Knox
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 6:11 pm
The horses are understood to have broke out of a nearby field and are believed to have made their way to a busy car park at the airport.

There are reports one of the animals has been injured after it was involved in a collision with a vehicle.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The Ballyrobin Road near Belfast International Airport has been closed in both directions due to a number of horses loose on the carriageway.

“Officers are working to clear the road as quickly as possible, but motorists are being advised of delays.”

