Road users urged to be cautious as orange weather warning for wind is issued

Met Eireann has issued the orange weather warning for Donegal, with strong to gale force west to northwest winds, and gusts of up to 130km/hr expected.

A yellow warning has been issued for Leitrim, Sligo and Donegal from, lasting until 8pm today, and for Galway and Mayo from 12pm-6pm today as very strong west to northwest winds will gust to speeds up to 110 km/hr.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has advised road users to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Image: Met Eireann

The following advice has been issued to road users:

Motorists

- Control of a vehicle may be affected by strong cross winds, especially on exposed routes such as dual carriageways and motorways. High sided vehicles and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable to strong winds.

- Beware of objects being blown onto the road. Expect road conditions to change quickly in high winds so reduce your speed.

- Watch out for falling/fallen debris on the road and vehicles veering across the road.

- Drivers should allow extra space between themselves and vulnerable road users, such as cyclists and motorcyclists as they may be blown off course by strong winds.

- Road users should always follow recommended routes and obey signs closing roads to traffic.

- Drive with dipped headlights at all times.

Pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists

- In areas affected by Orange Weather Warnings you should consider postponing your journey until conditions improve.

- Visibility and light is reduced in poor weather conditions. Keep safe by making sure you can be seen. Wear bright clothing with reflective armbands or a reflective belt.

- Take extra care when crossing the road or cycling in extremely windy conditions as a sudden gust of wind could blow you into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

- Walk on a footpath, where possible and not in the street. If there is a footpath and it is safe to use, look out for falling debris from above, especially in urban areas.

- Walk on the right-hand side of the road, facing traffic if there are no footpaths.

- Cyclist should ensure that they and their bike are visible to other road users by investing in a good set of front and rear lights (white at the front, red at the back) and by wearing clothes that help you be seen on your bike such as bright and light reflective items.

For advice on severe weather driving tips, please see severe weather advice on the RSA website or check out the RSA Facebook and Twitter pages.