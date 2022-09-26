News you can trust since 1963
Roads closed due to fallen trees

Two Northern Ireland roads are closed due to fallen trees.

By Ruth Rodgers
Monday, 26th September 2022, 8:40 am
Updated Monday, 26th September 2022, 8:45 am

Motorists are advised that the Drumilly Road in Loughgall is currently closed in both directions due to a fallen tree.

Meanwhile, the Ballygawley Road in Dungannon is closed between the junctions with Old Caulfied Road and Granville Road due to a fallen tree.

Please avoid both areas and seek an alternative route.

