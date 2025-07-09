Robbing farmers of their voice

NEWS

FARMERS are being squeezed out of roles on government agri bodies – robbing the industry of the benefit of their expertise and experience, the Ulster Farmers’ Union has warned.

The union says the current public appointments process is preventing farmers from participating in key organisations – resulting in them having no say in matters that affect farm businesses and families.

The UFU says it has raised these “very serious concerns” with DAERA Minister Andrew Muir.

As a result of farmers being excluded from such roles, their professionalism and expertise is missing at the table during key discussions concerning the industry, it said.

UFU president William Irvine said: “We’re absolutely appalled that new board members were appointed by two key industry bodies, the Health and Safety Executive of Northern Ireland and the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute, but no full-time farmers were given a seat at either table. We’ve been made aware that several farmers applied for positions on these boards but they were unsuccessful.

“The process to sit on the board of an agri body is extremely difficult and daunting to begin with. It discourages farmers from applying rather than supporting a potential application.

“Then, when farmers do apply, either the criteria rules them out or they aren’t appointed. How is this fair? Their knowledge and experience is being completely disregarded, and quite simply, it’s insulting.

“It is essential that farmers, who are very often the main stakeholders represented on these public bodies, have a seat at the table to represent farm families across Northern Ireland.

“Their presence is needed to have a farmer’s viewpoint and direct input, to create balanced discussions. Especially when farm families and their businesses are the ones impacted by the decisions made.

“It’s critical that this issue is addressed with urgency and the UFU will act to ensure it gets resolved.”

Mr Muir appointed a number of new members to the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute Board at the start of this month – with DUP councillor Tim McClelland being one of the members stood down.

The Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon representative pointed out that the board had responsibility for leading research and development for the agri-food sector in Northern Ireland, prompting any sensible person to “conclude the board of any such organisation should have farmer representation. Right?”.

Writing on Facebook, he went on: “By farmer, I don’t mean hobby or part time, but farmers who derive the bulk of their income from farming, farmers who are innovative, farmers who are progressive, farmers who care and farmers who will lead our agri sector in future.

“It’s Minister Muir’s decision who is appointed to the AFBI Board. A cursory look at the latest list of appointees finds a lack of the type of farmers mentioned above. In fact I’m not sure there is even ONE! Shameful!

“As my four years on AFBI Board comes to an end I’m proud to say I’ve always sought to represent farmers and promote the best of our superb Northern Ireland agri-food sector.

“I pledge to continue standing up for farming in whatever and wherever places I can. Thinking specifically as a Councillor on ABC Council.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture said appointments to the board of the Agri-Food Bioscience Institute (AFBI) were regulated by the office of the Commissioner for Public Appointments for Northern Ireland and made in accordance with the requirements of legislation.

“It is simply not correct to imply that any group is being excluded; the approach used follows the Code of Practice for Ministerial Appointments in Northern Ireland and is specifically designed to ensure a fair, open and transparent appointment process and to ensure that all appointments are made on merit.”

The Department for the Economy said all appointments were made on merit.

A spokesperson said: “The department ensures that all citizens with the requisite skills or experience are given the opportunity to apply for public appointments.

"Appointments are advertised extensively to attract a wide range of candidates and all appointments are made on merit and in accordance with the Code of Practice issued by the Commissioner for Public Appointments for Northern Ireland (CPANI).”