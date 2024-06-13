Roe Valley & Flowerfield Arts Centres are set for an unforgettable summer of creativity and fun

Denise Pemrick, Arts and Cultural Facilities Officer, Desima Connolly, Arts Service Development Manager, Mayor Ciarán McQuillan, Amy Donaghey, Arts Marketing and Engagement Officer and Fran Porter, Arts and Cultural Facilities Officer.

TO mark the beginning of the summer, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Arts Services is excited to launch their latest Summer Arts Guide.

The 2024 guide is a packed programme of live events, creative workshops and community activities to take place at Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre in Limavady, and Flowerfield Arts Centre in Portstewart.

Starting the summer in Limavady, the Roe Valley Arts and Culture Centre team are delighted to be back at the annual Stendhal Festival on Friday, July 5, with a packed programme in the Arts Tent.

The 2024 line-up includes several events for boys and girls, such as dance and movement training, taken by Londonderry’s Echo Echo Dance Theatre Company, as well as a workshop on producing friendship bracelets. The fun at the Stendhal Festival is free, so the whole family can come along for a day to enjoy.

Roe Valley Arts and Culture Centre will cater for both adults and children this summer, with a fantastic range of workshops throughout July and August. These will offer attendees the opportunity to explore the art of ancient Japanese textiles, silver jewellery making, foraging and more.

The centre is delighted to be able to partner with the Danny Boy Jazz and Blues Festival, to welcome back the much anticipated ‘“The BE Project” (Belfast to Berlin)’, with a performance by blues singer Kaz Hawkins on both August 1 and 2.

On Saturday, August 3, Roe Valley Arts and Culture Centre will launch their annual August Children’s Month, where families can enjoy pop-up art workshops, and a chocolate-making factory, as well as paying a visit the ‘kindness kiosk’. There will also be enchanting walkabout characters and face painting, alongside live music and storytelling.

The August Children’s Month programme, titled ‘The Imaginarium’, will transport children through the realms of literature, film, theatre, science, and art. Kids can enjoy a visit to Wonka’s Invention Room, create their own Squishmallow mixed media art, and even join Shelley the Mermaid for a Storytelling and Yoga session.

As part of the August Children’s Month festivities, young people will also be able to create their own ocean in a bottle and take part in a fantastic outreach visit from the Armagh Planetarium. Many more creative workshops, live theatre and family films will be available across August, all of which can be found in the guide.

The 2024 Flowerfield Arts Centre summer programme kicks off with Kid’s Art Project – My Cardboard Coast Town. Working with Linda Mulholland from arts and sculpture company Anann’s Arch, young imagineers and architects will design and build a whole seaside town entirely from cardboard. Not only will they plan, build, paint and craft the coastal cityscape, but they will also take over as curators for the opening of this incredible cardboard creation on July 20.

The Flowerfield Arts Centre will also welcome renowned film festival Cinemagic for a two-day Young Consultants event. During this event, children aged 8-11 will view and review a number of short films. This will be the first event of its kind outside of Belfast, and the reviews will help shape the Cinemagic Festival Programme for October.

Additionally, Flowerfield will host workshops for all ages, including workshops in pottery with Fiona Shannon, fused glass workshops with Natasha Duddy, and animation workshops for Lego and clay.

The 2024 programme will additionally include a number of outdoor events, such as Art in the Park. One of the highlights of the calendar is the comic book masterclass with Kev F Sutherland. Kev has previously drawn and written for Beano, Doctor Who and Marvel Comics. He now makes graphic novels, adapted from the works of Shakespeare.

To coincide with August Craft Month, Flowerfield Arts Centre will also be hosting an exhibition by the talented, professional artists who make up the Causeway Craft Trail. From pottery, to glass, to traditional boat making, these craftsmen and craftswomen are the experts in their field. These incredible artisans will be demonstrating and hosting workshops at the centre throughout the month.

Flowerfield’s summer film programme will include indoor family film screenings of Song of the Sea and The Secret of Kells. On August 16, Flowerfield Park will play host to ‘alfresco flick’, a free, outdoor, evening screening of the beloved 1970s hit musical Grease.

Saturday Lunchtimes Live in the Park are also back this year. These are definitely not to be missed, with live music from North Coast Trad, Northern Ireland Opera, Martha Greer and more. Why not pack a picnic, some camp chairs, and a blanket and join the team every Saturday from July 20 to August 17, from noon to 1pm.

To start planning your summer of fun and creativity, download the digital Summer Arts Guide now from flowerfield.org and roevalleyarts.com, or call into the arts centres to pick up a copy.