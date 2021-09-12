ROI study looks at male health issues

Despite this, many farmers do not seek help until their illness reaches crisis point. A recently published Irish study throws new light on the socio-cultural environment that shapes male farmers’ health seeking behaviour.

The study “That’s Me I am the Farmer of the Land”: Exploring Identities, Masculinities, and Health Among Male Farmers’ in Ireland’ was conducted by a collaborative group from Teagasc, the National Centre for Men’s Health (NCMH) at the Institute of Technology, Carlow, and the Centre for Health Behaviour Research in Waterford Institute of Technology.

Lead author and Teagasc Walsh Scholar Conor Hammersley commented: “Many farmers view seeking help as an ‘admission of failure’ and a betrayal of a masculine image of themselves as men and farmers. They tend to prioritise farm work and the health of their animals over their own health and safety.”