It was truly a spectacular five star feast of showjumping as Fuchs delivered a surreal performance on board Conner Jei to win the Rolex silver trophy and 165,000 euro after a tough jump off beating brilliant Ardee man Mark McAuley in a nail biting finish, which saw US rider Aaron Vale take third with another micro second difference.

One of the most exciting Grand Prix events ever staged in Ballsbridge saw seven jump off riders battle it out at speed for the half million euro prize fund, which resulted in the top three riders eventually separated by a micro fraction of a second. Mark McAuley, the quiet man of showjumping, earlier in the pocket was quite confident Lady Amaro was ready for the Rolex and he was more than justified when the mare gave an exhibition of perfection as she soared over the daunting fences.

Irish fans went ballistic as Mark McAuley opened the Grand Prix as third to jump from the 39 starters posting an exciting zero score on Lady Amaro, bred by his uncle Denis Hickey in Wexford out of a thoroughbred Over the River mare. Her fleeting gallop was a testimony to the fact that racehorses can still produce five star jumpers.

GRS Lady Amaro set the stands alight with her opening clear which was followed by GB rider Tim Gredley on Imperial Hbf owned by his Dublin born wife Rachel, a well known showjumper and former Sky sports presenter. As clear rounds were in short supply, German talent Daniel Deusser and Killer Queen delivered a zero score, followed by Belgian Koen Vereecke with Kasanova de la Pomme and 24 year old Kilkenny rider Michael Pender with HHS Los Angeles owned by Marion Hughes.

Veteran USA rider and member of the Aga Khan winning team on Friday, Aaron Vale galloped clear on Carissimo 25 followed immediately by Royal Windsor Rolex GP winner 2023, Martin Fuchs and Connor Jei. The course was max height of 1.60m and most of the favourites faulted with dutch ace Harrie Smolders retiring on Mr Tic Tac.

There were surprises from the Irish camp as Conor Swail and Count Me In, a prolific North American winner took five faults in round one and world number two Olympic team gold winner Ben Maher tipped an oxer but still collected 10,000 euro for a fast four faults. McLain Ward with Callas, Daniel Coyle on Incredible, Denis Lynch with Vistogrand and world number one Henrik von Eckermann were out of luck.

Alan Wade and his team set up the second round which saw McAuley sheer seconds off the clock with clever turns and a final gallop to the Rolex oxer looked unbeatable at 38.74. Tim Gredley and Imperial, a stunning leggy dutch bred gelding put in a scopey steady clear in 46.21 while the unspoken threat by Daniel Deusser on Killer Queen was looking likely as she galloped like a gazelle to the Rolex oxer blazing through in 39.02.

McAuley looked safe as Belgian Koen Vereecke and Kasanova tipped a pole for four faults in 44.26. Michael Pender was unfortunate to clip two poles in 41.90 but still finished in the money for seventh and a handy cheque for 15,000 euro.

Aaron Vale meant business and from the get go gave chase to McAuley beating Deusser's pace to show a clean set of heels in 38.76. With just a micro fraction between first and second, McAuley and Vale seemed home and dry until stealthy Fuchs cut every corner, turned mid air, and on the last gallop to the Rolex oxer he cut a stride out from eight to seven. The horse took off feet from the fence and gave the most electric spring of it's career to stretch every sinew and stop the clock in 38.69. "I always have to stay calm and that's when he jumps the best. He does take a bit of organising, but he is careful and has a lot of power."

Fuchs wouldn't take advice about the last line and his team were frantic. "My girlfriend said my friends told her 'he said he is going to do it in seven strides' he is going to killl himself." He added: "They all wished I wouldn't do it, but after some convincing they gave in."

Winning the Rolex in Windsor last year, Fuchs knew that Conner Jei was fit to take out a stride. Paying tribute to his Irish groom Sean Vard, Fuchs added: " Sean is such a great groom he does the best job for all my horses. He never gets in my way or puts any pressure on me even when I go bad he is very supportive."

Alan Wade, course builder added: "It was a nice line and there was no point in me worrying what strides they were going to do."

Mark McAuley said: "I always dreamt of being in this position today The mare was produced by my cousin Patrick and I got her when she was eight. It's a really nice story, she is out of a thoroughbred mare. I never really think of who to thank after a round like today, but my late mother comes to mind." Michael Pender was delighted with his horse's performance: "It is the best show in the world, we are very lucky to have Rolex. I have had a great week, all my horses jumped good so I am very happy."

He always knew Martin Fuchs would be a danger "when he was clear in the first round, and being last to go in the jump off, he was always going to be the one to worry about. I gave it everything, I don't think I could have done much more. This is the second time she was second in a Rolex GP so hopefully next time she will win one."

Pat Hanley, Dublin Horse Show director added: " We had a fantastic show, some super sport all week. The association with Rolex has brought the show to a new level. I don't remember a Grand Prix in Ireland with the crowd being as boisterous as they were. From our perspective it has been a great week, I would like to thank all the main arena party and course builder Alan Wade."

Aaron Vale with Carissimo collected 75,000 euro for third with Daniel Deusser in fourth receiving 50,000 euro. The prize fund went down to 12th place with each of the fast four faulters Shane Sweetnam, Ben Maher, Emilie Conter, Francois Xavier Boudant and Janika Sprunger receiving substantial cheques.

The huge track saw 12 horses hit the books vertical at fence 13, eleven horses hit the triple combination at 12 c, with five hitting 12b. The fence 11 was knocked down by eight horses in the first round, as was 5b of the double and two horses had a foot in the water. Only two horses retired.

Showjumping Ireland Director of Management and Finance Ronan Corrigan was high in his praise of the Grand Prix. "We have 32,000 registered competition horses and ponies in Ireland with more than 100 FEI international riders. The sport is booming in Ireland and we are very proud to see Rolex include Dublin in their prestigious series. It was unbelievable we had 107,000 hits on our SJI app this weekend and during the Grand Prix 26,540 hits were coming in.

"We are very proud of all our riders and particularly Michael Pender who is one of the most promising young riders in Ireland. He is a product of the national system and has competed at all levels with the Marion Hughes and Miguel Bravo team. This has been a great day for our sport and with the new grandstand and development things are only going to get better and better at the RDS and we are very proud of Mark McAuley taking second."

Ruby Walsh, RTE commentator at the show added: "It has been a fantastic show with some great horses."

There was even a music connection as Helena Stormans, formerly Helena Dickinson GB showjumper walked with course with her pupils. Helena is a highly successful rider and trainer in her own right, but is equally proud of her brother Bruce Dickinson, front man and founder of Iron Maiden.

Dutch rider Harrie Smolders earlier won the International 7 and 8 year old class with Devino, beating US rider Aaron Vale on Styles ahead of Ireland's Darragh Ryan with Lady Blue du Pont. Swiss Olympian Steve Guerdat and Easy Star de Talman were first in the Speed Championship beating German Daniel Deusser with Bingo with third going to Joe Stockdale (GB) with Kandleford.

Rolex Grand prix of Dublin 500,000 prize fund:

1 Martin Fuchs, Conner Jei. 0-0 38.69

2 Mark McAuley IRE Lady Amaro. 0-0 38.74

3 Aaron Vale USA Carissimo. 0-0 38.76

Olympian Daniel Coyle fresh from Paris galloped into first place in the Cashel Palace Stakes from 45 starters. He is pictured receiving his award on board Ariel Grange's grey Incredible.

Daniel Coyle and Incredible on winning form in the Cashel Palace Stakes at Dublin Horse Show.

Daniel Coyle and Incredible in action over the Rolex fences at Dublin Show.

Derry icon Jimmy McCloskey, right and James O'Brien enjoy the Rolex Grand Prix at Dublin. Jimmy owned Mr Springfield which was fourth in the Athens Olympics with GB rider Robert Smyth.