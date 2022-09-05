Rooms ransacked and tools stolen during burglary at primary school

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The burglary occurred shortly after midnight on Monday 5 September.

Chief Inspector Gray said: “Police attended the location following a report of forced entry to the school in the early hours of this morning.

“The report was made to us after an alarm had been activated.

“Three rooms within the school were ransacked and a number of tools were stolen from the premises.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, or who has information which could assist our investigation, to get in touch with us on the non-emergency 101 number, quoting reference number 18 of 05/09/22.”