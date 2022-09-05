News you can trust since 1963
Rooms ransacked and tools stolen during burglary at primary school

Police are appealing for witnesses following the report of a burglary at a primary school on the Greystone Road in Antrim.

By Joanne Knox
Monday, 5th September 2022, 4:32 pm

The burglary occurred shortly after midnight on Monday 5 September.

Chief Inspector Gray said: “Police attended the location following a report of forced entry to the school in the early hours of this morning.

“The report was made to us after an alarm had been activated.

“Three rooms within the school were ransacked and a number of tools were stolen from the premises.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, or who has information which could assist our investigation, to get in touch with us on the non-emergency 101 number, quoting reference number 18 of 05/09/22.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

