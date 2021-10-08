Rosettes and prizes galore for riders

Rose Henderson, Emily

Everyone was a winner in the cross poles class with all those competitors who turned out three of the five weeks receiving a prize.

The competition was definitely under way within the 50cm class as this was when the second part of the course - fences nine to twelve were under the clock.

Competitors seemed to be feeling the pressure of the final with only two competitors jumping a double clear.

Xpole Winners

One of those was Rachel Price and ‘Sporty’ who placed first on the day in a time of 36.75 seconds and this win then went onto secure them first place in the league.

The pair were delighted with their beautiful red league showjumping ribbon and prize.

Once again clear rounds were few and far between in the 60cm class with only four competitors going clear over the course of 12 fences.

With a fraction of a second separating the top two placings and to be exact .03 of a second, Alex Helmsley and ‘Vinnie’ took victory on the day with a speed time of 25.87. Charlie Watson and ‘Socks’ came in second place with 25.9 seconds on the clock.

Jack Cowan, Edentrillick Honey Bee

Eva Wright and ‘Cappa Rose’ took the win for the 60cm league with Alex Helmsley and ‘Vinnie’ the runner-up.

In the 70cm class it was all to play for with the league leaderboard changing several times over the course of the class.

However nothing and no one could take victory away from Jack Cowan and ‘Edentrillick Honey Bee’ who have been consistently placed within the top two throughout the five-week league.

The pair not only achieved first place on the day and within the 70cm league they also achieved the fastest time, completing the second part of the course in a super fast 20.87 seconds.

Una Megoran, Misty

Jack was delighted to be awarded an embroidered Hagans Croft Numnah for all his hard work!

Eva Wright and ‘Cappa Rose’ once again in the ribbons, came home with the blue league ribbon for the 70cm class. There will be celebrations all round in the Wright household this weekend!

As the course was adjusted to the 80cm class there were a few new faces walking the course. Even though Saturday was the final of the league, the final was open to everyone to compete, with a separate prize giving to those competing on the day and those qualified for the league.

As soon as the bell went for Una Megoran and her mare ‘Misty’ they meant business.

Katie Watson, Lissegan Bay News

The pair stormed the course keeping all poles intact in a time of 23.87 seconds. This secured them first place on the day and top place in the 80cm league.

The pair were rewarded with a well earned Hagans Croft embroidered numnah and red showjumping league rosette.

It was great to see so many qualified for the 90cm league, with a total of nine competitors up for the challenge.

Each week Sarah Cowan and ‘Pandora D’ geared up to execute the speed turns through fences nine to twelve. Saturday was no different, finishing clear all the way in the fastest time of the class by a good four seconds ahead of the others - 23.29 seconds - it was first place on the day and first place in the 90cm league. Very well deserved and a pleasure to watch each week.

It has also been a pleasure to watch Seamus Rodgers and ‘Kal’ step it up a gear each week of the league.

The pair finished first in last week’s competition and finished in second place this week which set them in good stead for league placings. It was clear to see that Seamus was delighted to be awarded second place in the 90cm league with his mare.

With only two competitors for the 1m class Sarah Cowan and Katie Watson battled it out for the top spot and with an unfortunate pole down for Katie and Sarah going clear across fences one to twelve she and ‘Pandora D’ had the red rosette in the bag. And earning the red rosette for the 1m league was Katie and ‘Lissegan Bay News’ who came home in a solid second on the day and within the league.

Hagan’s Croft would like to extend a huge thank you to all competitors who supported this event throughout the five weeks.