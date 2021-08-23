Rouge adding value at Atlantic View Flock

Rodney first became aware of Rouge when around ten years ago his neighbour who was using Rouge tups kindly leant him a ram to cover some of his ewes; Rodney was so impressed with the resulting offspring that he has never looked away from the Rouge sire since.

One of Rodney’s main reasons for using a Rouge ram is his ability to produce top class replacement ewe lambs while still producing a lamb that grades well with a high kill out percentage at lighter weights in the meat plant, Rodney’s Rouge sired lambs consistently grade E’s and U’s.

Rodney uses the Rouge ram to cover his Beltex/Texel bred ewes resulting in easy lambing which is so important as sometimes he can be working away from the yard at lambing time. Rodney likes the fact that the lambs are born lively, vigorous and quick to feet and on the teat for that all important first colostrum.

Since using a Rouge tup Rodney has seen his scanning percentage rise from around 180% up to as high as 230%. The Rouge bred replacement ewes have good longevity in the flock and Rodney comments they are easily maintained with great mothering ability and milking power. Some Beltex/Texel ewe lambs are lambed to the Rouge around April as Rodney likes to get a lamb or two out of them rather than them running around empty for a year. The ease of lambing to the Rouge ram makes this a viable option.

When purchasing a Rouge ram Rodney looks for a ram with plenty of character, length and back end to breed his replacements, remarking the Rouge sired lambs always catch the eye as they are really sparky and alert in the field!